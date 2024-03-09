HELP University launches APEL Centre to revolutionise education

The Centre provides a pathway for these individuals to translate their experiential learning into formal qualifications, thereby bridging the gap between their real-world experience and academic credentials. This establishment aligns with the vision of YB Minister of Higher Education, Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, who consistently underscores the significance of flexible education in advancing Malaysia’s position as a global higher education hub.

The HELP APEL Centre with its tagline ‘Excel beyond Success’ is designed to cater to the evolving needs of today’s learners, many of whom have gained substantial knowledge and skills through non-traditional routes such as work experience, community involvement, and self-directed learning.

The launch was officiated by Dato’ Professor Dr Mohammad Shatar bin Sabran, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), alongside Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Abu Hassan Othman, Chairman of the APEL Board, Datuk Prof Dr Paul Chan, Chancellor and Co-Founder, HELP University, Prof Dr Liew Teik Kooi (Andy), Vice Chancellor, HELP University and Adam Chan, Deputy Executive Chairman, HELP Education Group.

This landmark initiative reaffirms the university’s commitment to recognise the diverse experiences and knowledge that individuals acquire beyond traditional academic settings.

KUALA LUMPUR : In a significant step towards enhancing the accessibility and inclusivity of higher education, HELP University officially launched its Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) Centre for the benefit of working adults to further pursue higher education.

Speaking at the launch HELP University Chancellor and co-founder, Chan said:

“We shall revolutionise education using the APEL.Q Experiential Learning framework. We aspire to globalise Malaysia as the Centre for Experiential learning.

To support this, we initiate the following, The HELP APEL.Q Fellowship, The HELP APEL.Q Review of Experiential Learning, Research collaboration with Industry and Government and International Inauguration Conference for APEL.Q in May 2025.

I am grateful that MQA supports HELP University to offer the APEL.Q programme in Bahasa APEL brings transformative change by allowing the learners to gain formal qualifications and it empowers individuals by opening opportunities for career advancement, further education, and personal growth. It promotes lifelong learning, fostering a more inclusive and flexible education through a holistic learning ecosystem.

Vice Chancellor of HELP University, Liew emphasised the transformative impact of the Centre.

“At HELP University, we have always believed that education is a lifelong journey, not confined to the four walls of a classroom. The HELP APEL Centre is a manifestation of our commitment to this belief. By recognising the value of prior experiential learning, we are not just opening doors to education; we are breaking down barriers that have traditionally kept many capable individuals from realising their full potential. This Centre will empower countless Malaysians to ‘Excel Beyond Success’, aligning their rich life experiences with recognised academic credentials,” he said.

The launch of the HELP APEL Centre is a collaborative effort supported by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), which has been instrumental in promoting the recognition of prior experiential learning as part of Malaysia’s broader educational framework. MQA’s involvement ensures that the APEL qualifications awarded by HELP University meet stringent quality assurance standards, maintaining the integrity and value of these qualifications in the job market and beyond,” he said.

Shatar CEO of MQA, expressed his enthusiasm for the establishment of the APEL Centre and said:

“MQA has always been a strong advocate for lifelong learning, and our support for HELP University’s APEL Centre is a testament to this commitment. We believe that individuals of all races deserve the opportunity to have their experiences and learning recognised. The inclusion of APEL in Bahasa Melayu is not only timely but essential in today’s rapidly changing educational landscape.

We at MQA are committed to supporting such initiatives that enhance the flexibility and inclusivity of our education system. APEL is a powerful tool that validates the skills and knowledge acquired outside of formal education, and I commend HELP University for taking this bold step. This Centre will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education”.

The event also showcased an insight-sharing session by the current APEL.Q learners and experts, and celebrated the achievements of class 2022, 2023 and 2024 of APEL.Q graduates from HELP University, who have successfully converted their prior learning into recognised qualifications. Their success stories serve as powerful examples of how APEL can unlock new opportunities and pathways for personal and professional growth.

As HELP University embarks on this new chapter, it is committed to providing innovative and inclusive educational opportunities for all. By offering a comprehensive range of services, supports, guidance, and accessible route for individuals to convert their experiential learning into formal qualifications, the Centre is expected to attract a diverse range of learners, working professionals and individuals of all races looking to re-enter the education system after a period of absence.

For more information on the HELP APEL Centre and its programmes, please contact Afdzal Hasmi of the HELP APEL Centre at afdzal.hasmi@help.edu.my.