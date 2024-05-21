HELP University’s 34th Convocation Ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: HELP University held its 34th Convocation ceremony recently to mark the graduation of its students, and also the official appointment of Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan as Chancellor of HELP University, while Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Anuwar bin Ali was the recipient of the Honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Dato’ Sri Yeat Sew Chuong, the Distinguished Entrepreneur Award.

Executive Chairman and Founder of GD Holdings Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Sri Yeat Sew Chuong, who is also the Special Advisor on Malaysia China affairs, appointed by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, due to his extensive experience and success in business.

Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Anuwar Ali, was the first academic to be posted to the Ministry of Education as its Director of Higher Education in 1996 and played a key role in the formulation of policy and legislation governing higher education and was responsible for the founding of Open University Malaysia (OUM).

Dr Chan, co-Founder of HELP University said in his speech at the Convocation:

“HELP University adheres to the principles of ‘Sapere Aude ’which means ‘dare to know.’”

“This principle constructs an educational philosophy that advocates a relentless pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.”

He also explains that this principle inspires the University to embrace change and expansion as avenues of transformation to overcome future challenges.

In conjunction with its 34th Convocation, HELP University organized its 23rd Annual Strategy Seminar, “ESG Challenges and Opportunities”, creating a platform for global experts to discuss the multifaceted aspects of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, aiming for collaborative solutions.

Among the topics covered, “ESG: National Policies and Execution”, “ESG and Industry Practices”, “Cybersecurity and ESG”, “Industry Experiences and ESG” and “ESG Agenda for Execution”, with eminent speakers such as Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob, Chairman of the Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), Ding Hong Sing, National President of SME Association of Malaysia and Prof Abu Bakar Munir, President of Malaysian Association of Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals (MACPP).

The conference offered participants networking opportunities and collaboration avenues to bridge academia, industry and policy-making spheres, facilitating the exchange of ideas and the development of sustainable solutions.

“Incorporating cybersecurity into the ESG strategy not only mitigates risks but also demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to comprehensive sustainability and responsible business practices,” said HELP University’s Founder and Chancellor Dr Chan.

“By fostering partnerships among universities, industries, governments, and other stakeholders, we can collectively enhance our impact on ESG initiatives and drive positive change,” he added.

During the convocation ceremony, the University also conferred two new Valedictorian recipients, Bachelor of Psychology (Hons) graduate Adam Wee Kah Jjin and Bachelor of Business (HONS) graduate Natalie Ng Seow Yi, who is also a recipient of the Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Dr Hajjah Saleha Outstanding Achievement Award.