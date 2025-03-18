Hong Kong elevates Muslim-friendly travel experiences

HONG Kong continues to make progress in becoming a Muslim-friendly destination of choice, with enhanced services and facilities that cater to the needs of Muslim travellers.
A key milestone in Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) efforts is the increasing number of hotels participating in Crescent Rating’s (CR) accreditation programme – a programme rating hotel on their Muslim-friendliness developed by Crescent Rating, an internationally renowned Muslim travel marketing company.
As of February 2025, 52 hotels in Hong Kong have successfully obtained CRs, depending on the Muslim-friendly facilities available at the hotels. Additionally, Hong Kong has significantly expanded its selection of halal-certified and Muslim-friendly restaurants, accredited by the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong (Board of Trustees).
The city now has 153 halal-certified and Muslim-owned eateries offering visitors a wider array of culinary options, up from around 100 halal-certified eateries when HKTB first launched its Muslim-friendly push in June 2024.
The impact of these efforts is already evident with arrivals from Malaysia and Indonesia increasing by 50% and 43% year-on-year respectively, says HKTB. This reflects the strong travel interest of Malaysians and Indonesians towards Hong Kong, says HKTB in a press statement issued recently.
“This increased demand would encourage more local businesses in Hong Kong to jump on this initiative to cater to the needs of Muslim travellers and would then further augment Hong Kong’s appeal as a Muslim-friendly destination. HKTB has been working closely with local tourism stakeholders to facilitate a better understanding of Muslim travellers’ needs through training programmes and guiding them through the accreditation process. These consistent efforts have enhanced the experience of Muslim travellers and deepened the understanding of halal and Muslim-friendly requirements among local tourism stakeholders.
HKTB Southeast Asia regional director Liew Chian Jia said: “We are incredibly happy and encouraged by the positive progress we have achieved over the past year. Today, more attractions, restaurants and hotels are being accredited, which reflects Hong Kong’s enthusiasm in ensuring the best experience for Muslim travellers. We are dedicated to position Hong Kong as a top Muslim-friendly destination, especially for Malaysia and Indonesia, and we look forward to welcoming more Muslim guests to experience the best of Hong Kong in 2025 and beyond.”
She added that HKTB remains focused on developing visitor sources from key Muslim markets including Malaysia and Indonesia. The Board has also increased promotional efforts to showcase Hong Kong as a prime destination for Muslim travellers.
HKTB also points out the following five must-try halal-certified dining experiences in Hong Kong, “to help Muslim travellers explore the city with ease”:
1. Chinesology
Hong Kong’s first Muslim-friendly fine-dining Chinese restaurant, Chineseology, has received halal certification as part of HKTB’s effort in collaboration with the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong (Board of Trustees). “Chinesology offers an elevated dining experience with a selection of halal-certified Chinese dishes. The restaurant’s elegant interior, featuring premium wood, sleek marble and lush greenery, is enhanced by high ceilings, mirrors and French windows. This creates a modern yet warm ambiance that perfectly complements its refined culinary offerings.”
Address: Shop 3101, Podium Level 3, IFC Mall, Central, Hong Kong.
2. Cuisine Cuisine
“Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira is an upscale, restaurant offering exquisite modern Cantonese and Chinese delicacies with a contemporary twist. Recommended by the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau since 2012, it features a dining experience rooted in revered Cantonese culinary traditions, curated by Chinese executive chef Edwin Tang. The menu features authentic signature dishes and creative dim sum with halal choices, as well as seasonal specials, all showcasing the art of Cantonese cuisine while respecting the unique taste of each ingredient.”
Address: 3/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.
3. Dorsett Tsuen Wan – Dorsett Cafe
“In a move toward greater inclusivity, Dorsett Cafe at Dorsett Tsuen Wan has removed pork from its menu and achieved full halal certification. The restaurant offers a diverse selection of halal-friendly dishes, including a breakfast buffet, set menus and in-room dining options. To further accommodate Muslim guests, Dorsett Cafe has launched a special Ramadan buffet, ensuring a comfortable and delicious dining experience during the holy month.”
Address: 28 Kin Chuen Street, Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong.
4. Kowloon Shangri-La
“The renowned Kowloon Shangri-La hotel is embracing Muslim-friendly dining with its halal-certified offerings at Cafe Kool. Recognised as a halal-friendly restaurant, Cafe Kool has curated a thoughtful Ramadan buffet, allowing Muslim guests and travellers to enjoy a rich selection of dishes that reflect the region’s diverse culinary heritage. This initiative ensures that Muslim visitors have easy access to high-quality halal dining options during their stay.”
Address: 64 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
5. Local confectionery brands
Hong Kong’s traditional treats are also becoming more accessible to Muslim visitors. Some notable halal-certified options include:
- Kee Wah Bakery: Founded over 80 years ago, Kee Wah Bakery is a renowned Hong Kong bakery preserving traditional Chinese baking artistry. It is now a globally recognised brand and a top souvenir choice. Halal certified cookies will be available in their 70 stores in Hong Kong from April 1.
Address: Various outlets here.
- PIN Cookies: Its locally made cookies blend traditional Cantonese flavours with innovative ingredients, offering both sweet and savoury (or even spicy) varieties to suit every craving.
Address: Shop 3022A, Podium Level 3, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong (Central Branch).
- Fine Foods Shop: The Royal Garden’s renowned patisserie, Fine Foods Shop, offers “best in town” Original Butterfly Cookies, halal-friendly and freshly homemade every day. The dough is rolled for at least six times, sprinkled with white sugar then cut into a beautiful butterfly shape. “The delicate crispy texture tastes like it’s melting in your mouth by layers. They are all accented with a touch of French flair and available for customers to take home for that special occasion.”
Address: Lobby, The Royal Garden, 69 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong or at various outlets here.
Strong commitment to welcome Muslim travellers in 2025 and beyond
HKTB states that it remains committed to enhancing Muslim-friendly offerings, continuously working with hospitality and F&B partners to provide an inclusive experience for all visitors. “With growing recognition and positive reception from Muslim travellers, Hong Kong is well on its way to establishing itself as a premier destination for Muslim-friendly tourism in the region. As more stakeholders come on board and initiatives expand, Muslim visitors can look forward to an even more welcoming Hong Kong in the years to come,” says Liew.
“Muslim travellers planning a trip to Hong Kong can refer to HKTB’s Muslim Travel Page for more information on the city’s Muslim-friendly facilities, services and attractions. The page will be regularly updated with newly accredited Muslim-friendly establishments.