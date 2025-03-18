Hong Kong elevates Muslim-friendly travel experiences

HONG Kong continues to make progress in becoming a Muslim-friendly destination of choice, with enhanced services and facilities that cater to the needs of Muslim travellers.

A key milestone in Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) efforts is the increasing number of hotels participating in Crescent Rating’s (CR) accreditation programme – a programme rating hotel on their Muslim-friendliness developed by Crescent Rating, an internationally renowned Muslim travel marketing company.

As of February 2025, 52 hotels in Hong Kong have successfully obtained CRs, depending on the Muslim-friendly facilities available at the hotels. Additionally, Hong Kong has significantly expanded its selection of halal-certified and Muslim-friendly restaurants, accredited by the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong (Board of Trustees).

The city now has 153 halal-certified and Muslim-owned eateries offering visitors a wider array of culinary options, up from around 100 halal-certified eateries when HKTB first launched its Muslim-friendly push in June 2024.

The impact of these efforts is already evident with arrivals from Malaysia and Indonesia increasing by 50% and 43% year-on-year respectively, says HKTB. This reflects the strong travel interest of Malaysians and Indonesians towards Hong Kong, says HKTB in a press statement issued recently.

“This increased demand would encourage more local businesses in Hong Kong to jump on this initiative to cater to the needs of Muslim travellers and would then further augment Hong Kong’s appeal as a Muslim-friendly destination. HKTB has been working closely with local tourism stakeholders to facilitate a better understanding of Muslim travellers’ needs through training programmes and guiding them through the accreditation process. These consistent efforts have enhanced the experience of Muslim travellers and deepened the understanding of halal and Muslim-friendly requirements among local tourism stakeholders.

HKTB Southeast Asia regional director Liew Chian Jia said: “We are incredibly happy and encouraged by the positive progress we have achieved over the past year. Today, more attractions, restaurants and hotels are being accredited, which reflects Hong Kong’s enthusiasm in ensuring the best experience for Muslim travellers. We are dedicated to position Hong Kong as a top Muslim-friendly destination, especially for Malaysia and Indonesia, and we look forward to welcoming more Muslim guests to experience the best of Hong Kong in 2025 and beyond.”

She added that HKTB remains focused on developing visitor sources from key Muslim markets including Malaysia and Indonesia. The Board has also increased promotional efforts to showcase Hong Kong as a prime destination for Muslim travellers.