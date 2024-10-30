Discover Hokkaido's winter wonders, hidden charms – JNTO KL

Direct flights from Kuala Lumpur by AirAsia X have resumed, starts from RM779

HOKKAIDO, Japan's northernmost island, offers an array of enchanting attractions that are perfect for Malaysian travellers seeking unique experiences, says the Japan National Tourism Organization Kuala Lumpur (JNTO KL)*. It also reminds the public that Malaysian long-haul low-cost airline AirAsia X has resumed direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Hokkaido – the only airline in Malaysia to operate the route with four flights weekly. Sharing the airline’s message to the public, JNTO KL says between October 1 and March 30 next year, travellers can look forward to an exciting autumn and winter travel experience with an all-in** one way fare from just RM779. As seats for the winter season (Dec 2024 to Mar 25, 2025) are filling up fast, customers can book tickets now on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as AirAsia Superapp) or AirAsia.com. JNTO KL is also glad to share with Malaysian travellers information about lesser-known ski areas to “mesmerising winter illuminations and rejuvenating hot springs, as Hokkaido promises an unforgettable escape into the beauty of the season”. Discover lesser-known ski areas For avid skiers and snowboarders, Hokkaido is renowned for its powder snow. However, many travellers overlook the captivating charm of lesser-known ski areas like Sapporo Teine and Sahoro Ski Resort.

“The Sapporo Teine Ski Resort, located just 40 minutes away from Sapporo city, features two zones – the Highland Zone for advanced skiers and the Olympia Zone, which is less challenging and definitely suitable for beginners. There is also a family park offering sledding and tubing. From the top of the ski courses, you can admire the view of Sapporo city and the Sea of Japan at once,” says JNTO KL. Sahoro Resort Ski Area is situated in central Hokkaido and can be accessed by private transport, with 80 minutes of driving from Obihiro Airport. The Sahoro Ski Area is an ideal place for both advanced-level and beginner snow travellers which offers a more tranquil atmosphere, perfect for those looking to unwind amidst breathtaking landscapes. Both resorts provide an opportunity to experience Hokkaido’s celebrated snow without the crowds.

Beauty of winter illumination “As night falls, Hokkaido’s winter landscape comes alive with enchanting illuminations. These artistic masterpieces are perfect for a winter night out and makes the freezing temperatures worth braving to witness these displays up close and personal,” says JNTO KL. The Hoshi no Yume Illumination, also known as the “Dream of Stars”, is the illumination festival held at Goryokaku, one of the most recognisable attractions in Hakodate city, one of the main cities on Hokkaido. Recently featured in the animated movie “Detective Conan – The Million-dollar Pentagram”, this star-shaped fort located at the heart of the city as an important landmark. “In every beginning of December till the end of February, the fort will be lit up with 2,000 lightbulbs, captivating visitors with its magical display of lights, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere perfect for night strolls around the Goryokaku Fortress. The illumination can be viewed perfectly in its full glory from the Goryokaku Tower observation deck, where the star-shaped backdrop against the fortress can be clearly seen,” says JNTO KL.

Another must-see is the Otofuke Tokachigawa Onsen Hakucho Festival “Sairinka”, which takes place at Tokachigaoka Park, where visitors can marvel at illuminated ice sculptures and enjoy a traditional onsen (hot spring bath) experience, creating a festive atmosphere. JNTO KL says the event usually runs from mid-January to late February, featuring hundreds of conical-shaped objects that create a rhythmical audio-visual show for you to experience. “These illuminations not only highlight the natural beauty of this small onsen town, but also create unforgettable memories for the holiday season.” Drift ice cruise “Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, look no further! If doing something wild and edgy is your cup of ocha, Hokkaido offers unique experiences such as the Drift Ice Cruise. The cruise, on the icebreaker ship Aurora, is a daily cruise at Abashiri that allows visitors to sail through the frozen Sea of Okhotsk, providing stunning views of the frozen landscape,” says JNTO KL.

“As the cruise moves forward, visitors can see large drift ice being broken into smaller pieces and the floating drift ice will create another different view. If you are lucky enough, you may be able to spot Steller’s sea eagle and seals. The best time for this unique experience is in the second half of February.” Scenic winter train rides Fancy a “Hogwarts” train experience? While you won’t be arriving at a magical castle on this train, you can be sure to take in magical sights that leave you astounded at nature’s marvels! “All aboard the winter sightseeing trains, you can enjoy an unobstructed view of the picturesque beauty of Hokkaido while being leisurely seated and sipping away at a cup of hot chocolate,” says JNTO KL.

The SL fuyu-no-Shitsugen Train is a sightseeing train that runs exclusively in January and February, offering passengers on a nostalgic journey through the serene snow-covered landscapes of Kushiro Marsh. Lucky travellers are able to capture the red-crowned cranes and Ezo deer from the train windows. The Ryuhyo Monogatari Train is also one of the sightseeing trains operated by JR Hokkaido during the season when the Okhotsk Sea is covered with drift ice. The train offers breathtaking views of the drifting ice and snowy landscapes while it runs along the coastline.

“These train rides not only provide comfort and warmth but also an extraordinary way to appreciate the winter scenery. However, it is not guaranteed that all passengers will be able to enjoy the drift ice view from the train ride due to the weather situation each year, but rare nature sceneries are guaranteed,” says JNTO KL. Heal, unwind by rejuvenating waters of onsen After a day of exploration, nothing beats the soothing embrace of Hokkaido's tranquil onsen. An essential rite in Japanese culture, the onsen waters are calming and relaxing, and a perfectly blissful way to connect with nature and with oneself, leaving one feeling recharged and rejuvenated.

“The satisfaction of an onsen experience will be higher especially during the winter season! Shikaribetsu Kotan, located at the Shikaribetsu Lakeside, is a unique winter village constructed entirely of ice and snow only in winter. This village offers a distinctive onsen experience where guests can soak in natural hot springs surrounded by the snowy landscape. The contrast feeling of warmth from the hot spring water and chillness from the natural wind will definitely make a good trip memory of winter Hokkaido for you.” Hot spring monkeys The Japanese macaques (also known as snow monkeys) in the hot springs are among the stunning sights in Japan. The “Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden (Hot-Tubbing Monkeys)” is a nature park in Hakodate city with facilities such as the large pyramidal greenhouse, footbath and “Monkey Mountain”, among others.