New 0.1gm 999 pure gold coin collection by A&C Jewellery

A&C Jewellery Sdn Bhd recently launched its exclusive 0.1gm 999 pure gold coin collection, featuring nine unique Hindu god designs.

Each design showcases intricate artistry and spirituality, making it “a meaningful keepsake for collectors and devotees alike”.

The company stated that it proudly stands as the pioneer in Malaysia for designing and offering nine unique Indian god motifs in the 0.1gm 999 gold format.

The 0.1gm gold coin is securely inserted into an IC card-sized display, which is adorned with beautiful depictions of nine revered Hindu deities, such as goddess Lakshmi, the revered Vengadachalapathy, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuberan, Lord Shiva, Lord Saraswathy, Lord Muniswarar, Lord Sai Baba and Lord Murugan.

These compact cards are ideal for carrying in wallets or displaying in homes, combining ease of storage “with a touch of divine grace”.

A&C Jewellery co-founder Aaron Chin said: “We are excited to offer a product that resonates both with spiritual devotion and financial value. This collection allows our customers to not only save gold but also to celebrate their faith and cultural heritage.” Each design is unique and meaningful, encapsulating the rich stories and attributes associated with these deities, making them decorative items and symbols of faith and devotion.