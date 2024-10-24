New 0.1gm 999 pure gold coin collection by A&C Jewellery

A&C Jewellery Sdn Bhd recently launched its exclusive 0.1gm 999 pure gold coin collection, featuring nine unique Hindu god designs.
Each design showcases intricate artistry and spirituality, making it “a meaningful keepsake for collectors and devotees alike”.
The company stated that it proudly stands as the pioneer in Malaysia for designing and offering nine unique Indian god motifs in the 0.1gm 999 gold format.
The 0.1gm gold coin is securely inserted into an IC card-sized display, which is adorned with beautiful depictions of nine revered Hindu deities, such as goddess Lakshmi, the revered Vengadachalapathy, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuberan, Lord Shiva, Lord Saraswathy, Lord Muniswarar, Lord Sai Baba and Lord Murugan.
These compact cards are ideal for carrying in wallets or displaying in homes, combining ease of storage “with a touch of divine grace”.
A&C Jewellery co-founder Aaron Chin said: “We are excited to offer a product that resonates both with spiritual devotion and financial value. This collection allows our customers to not only save gold but also to celebrate their faith and cultural heritage.” Each design is unique and meaningful, encapsulating the rich stories and attributes associated with these deities, making them decorative items and symbols of faith and devotion.
Chin added that since its inception, A&C Jewellery has been dedicated to celebrating Indian culture through its jewellery.
“With a focus on craftsmanship and detail, we have successfully sold more than 2,000 pieces of those stunning gold coins, making them a favoured choice for gifts during special occasions.
“To engage with customers and promote their exquisite items, A&C frequently hosts TikTok live sessions, showcasing our latest collections and unique designs. Additionally, we offer flexible instalment plans for all our jewellery, making it easier for customers to own a piece of our beautiful craftsmanship.”
He also said that the new 0.1gm gold coins symbolise wealth and prosperity while serving as a heartfelt gift for friends and family. The miniature treasures are perfect for celebrating milestones such as weddings, festivals, and birthdays, allowing givers to share a piece of tradition wrapped in elegance.
“Each gold coin is not just a product; it’s a story and a piece of heritage. We aim to blend tradition with modernity, making our jewellery accessible and appealing to everyone.”
“As Malaysians increasingly seek unique and culturally significant gifts, A&C Jewellery is poised to become a leader in the local market. Our commitment to quality and innovation sets us apart, ensuring that customers receive not only a product but also a meaningful connection to their roots.”
For those looking to celebrate special occasions with a touch of elegance and cultural significance, Chin said A&C Jewellery’s 0.1gm 999 gold coins are a perfect choice.
“Visit our store in Penang or check out our live sessions on TikTok @anc.jewellery to explore our latest offerings and discover the perfect gift that carries both beauty and meaning.”