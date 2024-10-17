New 0.1gm 999 pure gold coin collection by A&C Jewellery

Combining spiritual significance and investment value, they feature nine designs of Indian gods

A&C Jewellery Sdn Bhd recently launched its exclusive 0.1gm 999 pure gold coin collection, featuring nine unique Indian god designs. Each design showcases intricate artistry and spirituality, making it “a meaningful keepsake for collectors and devotees alike”. The company stated that it proudly stands as the pioneer in Malaysia for designing and offering nine unique Indian god motifs in the 0.1gm 999 gold format. The 0.1gm gold coin is securely inserted into an IC card-sized display, which is adorned with beautiful depictions of nine revered Indian deities, such as goddess Lakshmi, the revered Vengadachalapathy, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuberan, Lord Shiva, Lord Saraswathy, Lord Muniswarar, Lord Sai Baba and Lord Murugan. These compact cards are ideal for carrying in wallets or displaying in homes, combining ease of storage “with a touch of divine grace”.

A&C Jewellery co-founder Aaron Chin said: “We are excited to offer a product that resonates both with spiritual devotion and financial value. This collection allows our customers to not only save gold but also to celebrate their faith and cultural heritage.” Each design is unique and meaningful, encapsulating the rich stories and attributes associated with these deities, making them decorative items and symbols of faith and devotion. He added that since its inception, A&C Jewellery has been dedicated to celebrating Indian culture through its jewellery. “With a focus on craftsmanship and detail, we have successfully sold more than 2,000 pieces of those stunning gold coins, making them a favoured choice for gifts during special occasions. “To engage with customers and promote their exquisite items, A&C frequently hosts TikTok live sessions, showcasing our latest collections and unique designs. Additionally, we offer flexible instalment plans for all our jewellery, making it easier for customers to own a piece of our beautiful craftsmanship.”