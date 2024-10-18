PM Anwar tables 2025 Budget in parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the Supply (Budget) Bill 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat at 4.05 pm today.

The budget tabling, before Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, was broadcast live on local television stations and the Parliament’s YouTube page.

The 2025 Budget, themed “Membugar Ekonomi, Menjana Perubahan, Mensejahtera Rakyat” is the third budget tabled by the Anwar-led MADANI Government and the last under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) before the transition to the 13th Malaysia Plan for the next five years.

According to the calendar on Parliament’s official website, the bill will be debated at the policy stage for eight days starting Oct 21, followed by a four-day answer session by ministers from Nov 6, and then continue with the debate at the Committee stage for 12 days starting on Nov 13.

Yesterday, Anwar through a Facebook post said the 2025 Budget will further drive economic growth and ensure justice for the people.

He also thanked the government and all parties involved who worked tirelessly and provided valuable input to make Budget 2025 a success.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Dewan Rakyat lobby at 4 pm accompanied by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.