KL WELLNESS CITY (KLWC) has recently featured Malaysia’s medical tourism sector in Guangzhou, China and is set to present the country’s strengths in the sector in Bangkok, Thailand, later this year.

On Tuesday (April 8), KL Wellness City highlighted the country’s medical tourism at the Press Conference and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Guangzhou, China, hosted by CISW Holding Group.

The event saw the participation of esteemed partners from Thailand, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, reinforcing multilateral efforts to strengthen cross-border healthcare and investment collaboration.

The Guangzhou event marks the beginning of a strategic partnership for three major international events scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 21 to 22, 2025. Bringing together stakeholders from the healthcare, business, and investment sectors, the collaboration aims to expand regional ties and enhance knowledge exchange in wellness and medical tourism.

Executive Director of KL Wellness City, Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew delivered a keynote address at the event, playing up Malaysia’s emergence as a global healthcare destination. He will also join expert panel discussions at the Top Global Wellness Summit in Bangkok and present further insights into the nation’s medical tourism advancements.