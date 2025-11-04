KL WELLNESS CITY (KLWC) has recently featured Malaysia’s medical tourism sector in Guangzhou, China and is set to present the country’s strengths in the sector in Bangkok, Thailand, later this year.
On Tuesday (April 8), KL Wellness City highlighted the country’s medical tourism at the Press Conference and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Guangzhou, China, hosted by CISW Holding Group.
The event saw the participation of esteemed partners from Thailand, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, reinforcing multilateral efforts to strengthen cross-border healthcare and investment collaboration.
The Guangzhou event marks the beginning of a strategic partnership for three major international events scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 21 to 22, 2025. Bringing together stakeholders from the healthcare, business, and investment sectors, the collaboration aims to expand regional ties and enhance knowledge exchange in wellness and medical tourism.
Executive Director of KL Wellness City, Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew delivered a keynote address at the event, playing up Malaysia’s emergence as a global healthcare destination. He will also join expert panel discussions at the Top Global Wellness Summit in Bangkok and present further insights into the nation’s medical tourism advancements.
KL Wellness City and the KL International Hospital (KLIH) will be showcased at booth No. 4 during the summit. The event will act as a powerful platform for industry leaders from seven countries to explore key trends in healthcare, medical tourism, and holistic wellness.
Malaysia is internationally recognised for its state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, affordable healthcare services, and a highly skilled pool of medical professionals, making it a preferred destination for patients seeking top-tier treatments and holistic wellness experiences.
In his keynote, Tiew will underscore Malaysia’s competitive edge in medical tourism, KL Wellness City’s vision as a fully integrated healthcare hub and holistic wellness initiatives.
“Malaysia is at the forefront of medical tourism, offering an unparalleled combination of
quality healthcare, affordability, and exceptional patient care.
KL Wellness City is pioneering a first-of-its-kind ecosystem that integrates healthcare, medical services, wellness, and hospitality, creating an unparalleled experience for international medical travellers,” he said.
With its Smart Hospital, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive wellness initiatives, KL Wellness City is redefining medical tourism in Malaysia – placing strong emphasis on patient-centred care aligning with evolving global healthcare trends.
KL Wellness City’s participation reflects Malaysia’s commitment to reinforcing its leadership in the medical tourism sector and fostering meaningful, long-term partnerships with international stakeholders.