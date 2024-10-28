$!KL Wellness City’s Executive Director awarded the Malaysia Book of Record

KUALA LUMPUR: Dato' Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Branding, Sales and Marketing Director of KL Wellness City was awarded a Malaysian Book of Records (MBR) entry for achieving “The Most Ironman Competitions Completed by an Entrepreneur”, with an extraordinary total of 11 full IRONMAN TRIATHLON races completed within 24 months.

The prestigious handover ceremony took place at KL Wellness City, where YB Dato' Yeoh Soon Hin, Deputy Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, served as the Guest of Honour, witnessing this historic achievement.

The MBR certification was presented to Tiew by an official from the Malaysian Book of Records, recognizing his remarkable endurance and dedication.

An Ironman is a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). Each race consists of a 3.86 km swim, a 180.25 km bike ride, and a 42.20 km marathon run, all completed in succession. Undertaking an Ironman is not just a test of physical strength; it requires immense mental fortitude, strategic planning, and unwavering dedication, qualities that resonate deeply with the vision of building a township like KL Wellness City.

As part of this momentous occasion, Tiew achievement aligns with KL Wellness City’s broader vision of establishing Malaysia as a premier destination for medical and wellness tourism. Through the development of the KL Wellness City township, the company strives to raise the standards of healthcare by providing world-class medical, wellness, and healthcare services.