$!KL Wellness City’s Executive Director awarded the Malaysia Book of Record

KUALA LUMPUR: Dato' Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Branding, Sales and Marketing Director of KL Wellness City was awarded a Malaysian Book of Records (MBR) entry for achieving “The Most Ironman Competitions Completed by an Entrepreneur”, with an extraordinary total of 11 full IRONMAN TRIATHLON races completed within 24 months.
The prestigious handover ceremony took place at KL Wellness City, where YB Dato' Yeoh Soon Hin, Deputy Chairman of Tourism Malaysia, served as the Guest of Honour, witnessing this historic achievement.
The MBR certification was presented to Tiew by an official from the Malaysian Book of Records, recognizing his remarkable endurance and dedication.
An Ironman is a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). Each race consists of a 3.86 km swim, a 180.25 km bike ride, and a 42.20 km marathon run, all completed in succession. Undertaking an Ironman is not just a test of physical strength; it requires immense mental fortitude, strategic planning, and unwavering dedication, qualities that resonate deeply with the vision of building a township like KL Wellness City.
As part of this momentous occasion, Tiew achievement aligns with KL Wellness City’s broader vision of establishing Malaysia as a premier destination for medical and wellness tourism. Through the development of the KL Wellness City township, the company strives to raise the standards of healthcare by providing world-class medical, wellness, and healthcare services.
Tiew recently completed his 11th IRONMAN TRIATHLON race at Ironman Malaysia Langkawi on Oct 12, adding yet another milestone to his already impressive journey. His relentless pursuit of excellence and passion for triathlon has made him an inspiring figure for athletes and entrepreneurs alike.
The event also marked the celebration of KL Wellness City’s partnerships with its esteemed strategic partners, who have played a vital role in supporting the KL Wellness City IRONMAN TRIATHLON Team. The partners include COWA, Vanilla Crepe, VIVO, Kinohimitsu, Nisa Bakri Gourmet, Sweat SPA, US Pizza, and Thule. Their generous sponsorship and unwavering support were key to the success of this endeavor and were acknowledged during the event.
“This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the incredible support and belief from my team, partners, and the KL Wellness City community. Together, we are pushing boundaries in both health and wellness, and I am honored to have completed this journey alongside so many dedicated supporters,” said Tiew.
KL Wellness City continues to champion health, wellness, and sporting excellence, with this milestone further cementing its commitment to fostering a community that values both physical and mental well-being.
For more information on KL Wellness City, its Nobel Healthcare Park offerings, and The RM15,000 Free AirAsia Tickets Campaign, please visit www.klwellnesscity.com or contact 03 – 80907777.