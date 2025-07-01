KL WELLNESS CITY proudly concludes its exclusive Hole-In-One Challenge on Sunday (Jan 5) at the KL Wellness City Gallery in Bukit Jalil, officiated by Datuk Dr Colin Lee who saw players vying for the grand prize, a Wellness Suite at The Nobel Healthcare Park worth RM366,000.
The event saw men and women actively showcasing their golfing skills and competitive spirit.
Although no one achieved a hole-in-one, several participants walked away with exciting prizes, with five participants who won under the Nearest To Pin category, with the grand prize being an iPhone 16.
Nearest To Pin winners:
1. Dr. Malvinder Singh – iPhone 16
2. Dr. Chandra Kumar – Thule Bag worth RM899
3. Dr. Lucas Gan – Thule Bag worth RM899
4. Dr. Timothy Sng – Thule Bag worth RM899
5. Dr. Chong Kuoh Ren – Thule Bag worth RM899
For the other participants in the event, KL Wellness City also presented two bottles of Kinohimitsu Wild Honey as a token of appreciation.
The Hole-In-One Challenge, held in the morning, was full of life and camraredie, reflecting the KL Wellness City’s commitment to fostering wellness and community engagement.
The overwhelming feedback received about the event prompted KL Wellness City to consider organising another Hole-In-One Challenge in the near future.
Several guests highlighted the exceptional organisation and warm hospitality provided throughout the day, praising KL Wellness City for curating a memorable experience that blended leisure with professional connection.
“We are grateful for the participation and enthusiasm shown by all our doctors.
“Although the Hole-In-One wasn’t achieved, the NTP winners still left with incredible prizes, and the event reinforced our commitment to creating opportunities for connection and community within the medical sector,” said KL Wellness City branding, sales and marketing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew.
Besides that, KL Wellness City is excited to announce its upcoming Chinese New Year Media Launch, to be held on Thursday (Jan 9) from 10am to 1pm.
The public are invited to take part in exciting games and activities, among which are a Fengshui Talk and a special lucky draw featuring iPhone 16 and other fantastic prizes.
Attendees will also enjoy a range of performances which include acrobatic lion dance performances and 24-season drum displays.
For more information, please contact 03-8090 7777.