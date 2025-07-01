All “hole in One” contestants with KLWC Management Team. (From right: Irene Quah, Nursing Director, Datuk Dr Colin Lee, Executive Director Datuk Dr Jacob Thomas; Left 1: Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew)

KL WELLNESS CITY proudly concludes its exclusive Hole-In-One Challenge on Sunday (Jan 5) at the KL Wellness City Gallery in Bukit Jalil, officiated by Datuk Dr Colin Lee who saw players vying for the grand prize, a Wellness Suite at The Nobel Healthcare Park worth RM366,000. The event saw men and women actively showcasing their golfing skills and competitive spirit. Although no one achieved a hole-in-one, several participants walked away with exciting prizes, with five participants who won under the Nearest To Pin category, with the grand prize being an iPhone 16. Nearest To Pin winners: 1. Dr. Malvinder Singh – iPhone 16 2. Dr. Chandra Kumar – Thule Bag worth RM899 3. Dr. Lucas Gan – Thule Bag worth RM899 4. Dr. Timothy Sng – Thule Bag worth RM899 5. Dr. Chong Kuoh Ren – Thule Bag worth RM899

For the other participants in the event, KL Wellness City also presented two bottles of Kinohimitsu Wild Honey as a token of appreciation. The Hole-In-One Challenge, held in the morning, was full of life and camraredie, reflecting the KL Wellness City’s commitment to fostering wellness and community engagement. The overwhelming feedback received about the event prompted KL Wellness City to consider organising another Hole-In-One Challenge in the near future.