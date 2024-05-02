LBS Bina thank supporters, associates at CNY dinner

PROPERTY developer LBS Bina Group Berhad held its “LBS 2024 Chinese New Year Dinner”, recently.
The event not only embraced the festive spirit of Chinese New Year but also saw the company extending its heartfelt appreciation to key supporters, lawyers, contractors, bankers and media associates.
“The evening dazzled with vibrant lion dances, traditional yee sang tossing and a captivating live band performance, making it an unforgettable experience,” the company told theSun.
LBS and MGB group executive chairman Tan Sri Ir (Dr) Lim Hock San expressed his profound gratitude to all who contributed to “the success of LBS that the world sees today”.
Furthermore, the gathering held special significance as it served as a platform to honour group subsidiary MGB Berhad’s former independent and non-executive chairman Datuk Abdul Majit Ahmad Khan, who recently announced his resignation.