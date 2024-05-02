LBS Bina thank supporters, associates at CNY dinner

Lim (ninth from left) alongside the esteemed board of directors and senior management: (From left) Datuk Beh Hang Kong, Abdul Majit, Isaac Lim, Datuk Richard Lim, Datuk Lim Han Boon, Datuk Sri Barry Lim, Datuk Sri Daniel Lim, Puan Sri Karen Wang, Datuk Wira Joey Lim, Datuk Cynthia Lim, Nor Salinun, Noor Fansyurina, Nadhirah and Lucas Lim (from left).

PROPERTY developer LBS Bina Group Berhad held its “LBS 2024 Chinese New Year Dinner”, recently. The event not only embraced the festive spirit of Chinese New Year but also saw the company extending its heartfelt appreciation to key supporters, lawyers, contractors, bankers and media associates.

“The evening dazzled with vibrant lion dances, traditional yee sang tossing and a captivating live band performance, making it an unforgettable experience,” the company told theSun. LBS and MGB group executive chairman Tan Sri Ir (Dr) Lim Hock San expressed his profound gratitude to all who contributed to “the success of LBS that the world sees today”.