$!Lotus’s and PINTAR foundation nurture learning experiences in refurbished classrooms

From left, Nik Justin, Head of Marketing, Sinar Karangkaf Sdn Bhd, Selvam Perumal, Headmaster SK Methodist ACS Seremban, Hanim Hamdan, Norazlina Masom, General Manager of the PINTAR Foundation, officiating at the opening of upgraded computer labs.

Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) partnership with PINTAR Foundation has brought quality educational experiences for Malaysian students in underserved communities through its #KitakanJiran SMART UP school programme, utilising RM150,000 to refurbish three classrooms in SK Pandan Jaya and SK Methodist ACS Seremban. In 2023, Lotus’s Malaysia raised RM150,000 during its inaugural Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run in Setia Alam with support from over 3,000 registered runners and key corporate sponsors, in this case, Payments Network (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (PayNet Malaysia) and Sinar Karangkraf Sdn. Bhd. Another 63 schools have been adopted across Peninsular Malaysia under the same partnership since 2016. All of the proceeds collected through the run have been utilised to refurbish three classrooms in SK Pandan Jaya and SK Methodist ACS Seremban, benefiting students in the two primary schools by allowing them to attend science, computer; and design & technology lessons in a conducive environment.

Juliyana Herman, student affairs senior assistant at SK Pandan Jaya said: “The refurbishment has made a huge difference to the students who feel at ease and happy in the science labs, compared to previously where the labs were in a poor state due to termites,” she said.

Lotus’s Malaysia, Head of Communications and Sustainability Hanim Hamdan, said: “Our Ceria Charity Run started with the commitment to reduce barriers in learning for students from low-income households and underserved schools. With the support of communities and partners, students in SK Pandan Jaya can now attend their science classroom lessons in a renewed and termite free science laboratory. We are incredibly grateful for all the contributions received from our partners and the support of runners from all over Malaysia”.