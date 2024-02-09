$!Lotus’s and PINTAR foundation nurture learning experiences in refurbished classrooms

Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) partnership with PINTAR Foundation has brought quality educational experiences for Malaysian students in underserved communities through its #KitakanJiran SMART UP school programme, utilising RM150,000 to refurbish three classrooms in SK Pandan Jaya and SK Methodist ACS Seremban.
In 2023, Lotus’s Malaysia raised RM150,000 during its inaugural Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run in Setia Alam with support from over 3,000 registered runners and key corporate sponsors, in this case, Payments Network (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (PayNet Malaysia) and Sinar Karangkraf Sdn. Bhd.
Another 63 schools have been adopted across Peninsular Malaysia under the same partnership since 2016.
All of the proceeds collected through the run have been utilised to refurbish three classrooms in SK Pandan Jaya and SK Methodist ACS Seremban, benefiting students in the two primary schools by allowing them to attend science, computer; and design & technology lessons in a conducive environment.
Juliyana Herman, student affairs senior assistant at SK Pandan Jaya said: “The refurbishment has made a huge difference to the students who feel at ease and happy in the science labs, compared to previously where the labs were in a poor state due to termites,” she said.
Lotus’s Malaysia, Head of Communications and Sustainability Hanim Hamdan, said:
“Our Ceria Charity Run started with the commitment to reduce barriers in learning for students from low-income households and underserved schools. With the support of communities and partners, students in SK Pandan Jaya can now attend their science classroom lessons in a renewed and termite free science laboratory. We are incredibly grateful for all the contributions received from our partners and the support of runners from all over Malaysia”.
The renovation work for SK Pandan Jaya’s science labs include repainting, replacement of its furniture, and electrical outlets at a total cost of RM70,000.
In August, Lotus’s Malaysia, PINTAR Foundation and its partners officially handed over a newly refurbished computer lab and a design & technology classroom to SK Methodist ACS Seremban. Both projects took around five weeks to complete at a cost of RM80,000.
“We hope these improvements will help to further motivate all 1,000 students and teachers in both schools to attend and conduct their lessons in a more cheerful, comfortable and conducive learning environment”, added Hanim.
The handover event at SK Pandan Jaya was attended by its Senior Administrative Assistant, Haji Baharuddin Yassir, Hulu Langat District Deputy Education Officer, Mohd Fadzli Abu Bakar, PINTAR Foundation General Manager, Norazlina Masom, Sinar Karangkraf Head of Marketing and Branding, Nik Justin and PayNet Malaysia Head of Commercial Division, Ng Kein Ai.
This year, Lotus’s Malaysia once again continues its fundraiser efforts for schools via its 2nd Lotus’s Ceria Charity Run that will take place at its Ara Damansara outlet on 29 September 2024. The registration is now open until 27 September 2024.
Similarly to the previous year, RM20 from each ticket sold for the Ceria Charity Run will be channeled for the use of improving learning experiences in underserved schools in collaboration with the PINTAR Foundation. To sign up, the public can do so via the JomRun’s application or https://www.jomrun.com/event/Lotus%27s-Ceria-Charity-Run-2024-Powered-By-JomRun