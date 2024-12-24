$!Lotus’s Paradigm redefined

Customers shopping for groceries, sampling on food items at the redefined Lotus’s Paradigm that offers more than 14,000 products in store, with clear zoning and signages, and new offerings that cater to those who are also looking for premium selections.

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s (Lotus’s Malaysia) latest redesigned hypermarket in Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya welcomes shoppers with a well-curated store layout with clear zoning and signage, and new offerings that cater to those who are also looking for premium selections. With around 5,000-square-metre of retail space, Lotus’s Paradigm offers consumers up to 14,000 types of goods. This includes over 850 imported products like cooking sauces, drinks, confectioneries, canned food, noodles and frozen food from countries like Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Australia, UK and the US. These products can be located at its specially-dedicated International Food section. Lotus’s Malaysia says the new Lotus’s Paradigm is more than just a regular hypermarket. Like its recently-launched Lotus’s Rimbayu, the outlet in Paradigm Mall aims to serve as a hub for human connectivity for the surrounding communities as well as for office goers within the area. “Lotus’s Paradigm also caters to coffee lovers with the return of Espresso Lab, and healthier dining options from BMS Organic and Oat Story. For those who love traditional Malay kuih, La Cucur is also making a comeback early next year in Lotus’s Paradigm.

“Exclusive in-house bakery brand Lo’Ti is also now available in Lotus’s Paradigm. Over 50 types of freshly baked goods like sourdough bread, bagels, English muffins, croissants and many more can now be enjoyed while you shop for your groceries. You can even shop for fresh flower bouquets on your way out at Weng Hoa Florist, located in front of the store’s checkout counter.” The one-day deals that were offered at Lotus’s Paradigm on Dec 20-22 December included 2XL prawns for RM27.99/kg, Jasmine Siambest Rice for RM33.88, Ferrero Rocher at RM25.99, Sunnyside Egg 12s buy-one-free-one at RM7.99, cleaning and cooking needs up to 30% discount, and many more. Electrical household items on offer include the Philips induction cooker for RM129 and the Pensonic stand fan for only RM79.

Meat lovers can also enjoy up to 25% discount on halal A5 Japanese wagyu chuck roll and wagyu yakiniku, and save up to 30% on Australian grain fed beef rib eye steak and yakiniku. “Meanwhile, Coca Cola fans can also try out the newest icy Coke machine and turn your favourite beverage into ice-cold slushy in less than 10 seconds. Now only available at Lotus’s Paradigm, this cutting-edge technology will soon be introduced into other Lotus’s outlets next year,” says Lotus’s Malaysia.

In celebration of its redefined Lotus’s store, the retailer is also hosting a series of delightful activities for all to enjoy. The activities, at the Delightful Picks event space, include: - Sample products from renowned brands like Yeo’s, Drinho, Kinder Bueno, Nutella, KitKat and many more. - Christmas displays and gifting selection for sale from Kinder Bueno, Hersheys, GPR Cookies and Nutella booths. - Free Yeo’s Chinese New Year Fortune Cat cup with a minimum purchase of three cartons of selected Yeo’s drinks. - Be the lucky shopper to win away cash prizes totalling up to RM138,888 by only purchasing one carton of Drinho products. - Be one of the 120 lucky winners to take home a Pringles limited edition travel luggage worth RM800 by simply purchasing any three participating Pringles products in a single receipt.

Exclusive perks for My Lotus’s members - Spend a minimum of RM100 to stand a chance to win RM5 Lotus’s e-vouchers or Lotus’s own brand goodies at the claw machine in Lotus’s Paradigm (applicable to existing and new My Lotus’s members). - Jimat! Lagi Jimat! Enjoy up to RM6 cash vouchers (minimum spend of RM90 for the next purchase, redeemable from Dec 26 to Jan 8) with a minimum spend of RM120 in a single receipt in Lotus’s Paradigm. - Exclusively for WCT Buddy users, they may show the promoters their WCT Buddy loyalty membership to earn additional 1x My Lotus’s loyalty points.

Freebies from Lo’Ti - Share a photo of your favourite Lo’Ti selection on your social media page and earn a free Lo’Ti bakery product. Exclusive discounts for Grab and foodpanda shoppers - Grab: New customers with a minimum spend of RM40 will enjoy a RM10 discount by using the code “NEW2MART” (maximum two usages per account). Recurring customers will enjoy a RM10 discount for every RM150 spent. - foodpanda: New customers who spend RM45 and above, will enjoy a 30% discount (discount capped at RM15 maximum). Also, free delivery for recurring customers who spend a minimum of RM90. To learn more about the exclusive deals and offers in Lotus’s Paradigm, refer to the retailer’s official social channels on Facebook and Instagram.