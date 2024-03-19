MAH Tourism Fair this July

MARK your calendar – the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) will organise its inaugural tourism fair on July 6-7, offering attractive deals and packages, aside from “elevating the domestic tourism landscape and empowering local businesses”.

The MAH Tourism Fair 2024 (MTF), to be held at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil shopping mall, will feature over 200 exhibitors from across the hospitality industry spectrum. Admission is free for the public. This year, to mark its 50th anniversary, MAH has organised a line-up of events to mark the momentous milestone.

Association vice-president and MTF organising chairperson Datuk Khoo Boo Lim, during a press conference in Subang Jaya to announce the MTF recently, said the tourism fair is one pivotal part in a series of celebration the association has in store this year.

“Serving as a ground-breaking platform dedicated to promoting domestic tourism, this event aims to foster direct engagement between businesses and the public. Attendees can expect to find unbeatable deals and offers to enrich their travel itineraries. We anticipate a turnout of over 10,000 visitors throughout the MTF’s two-day run, and we are poised to make a positive effect to our domestic tourism landscape.

“Beyond the exclusive offers awaiting discovery at our exhibitor booths, attendees can anticipate an array of other engaging activities. Notably, to date, the event is scheduled to feature several state tourism pavilions, namely Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Malacca as well as Tourism Malaysia. Interactive workshops, enlightening panel sessions, informative pocket talks, exhilarating lucky draws, and much more are set to captivate and delight attendees throughout the event.”

Furthermore, said Khoo, in a “grand showcase of hospitality”, more than 2,500 room vouchers will be distributed to visitors with any purchases made at the tourism fair. This is in part to help boost the image of local hospitality industry. Lately, due to circumstances, hotels in Malaysia have been perceived as too expensive for locals. The initiative aims to make luxury stays – all of MAH’s more than 1,000 members are hotels with star ratings – more accessible and encourage the public to discover worthwhile destinations right here in Malaysia.

“For hotels and businesses looking to be involved with the event, in addition to the booths, we have many other avenues for you to take part in, of which we will unveil shortly. Visit www.mahfair.my to learn more about the event.”

Also present at the press conference were MAH CEO Isaac Mohan Raj, MAH Tourism Fair 2024 co-organising chairperson and MAH Negeri Sembilan Chapter chairperson Haziz Hassan, Tourism Malaysia senior director for domestic and events division and guest-of-honour Amin Yahya, Negeri Sembilan state executive councillor and chairman of Negeri Sembilan tourism, arts and culture committee Nicole Tan Lee Koon, MAH president Datin Christina Toh and Tin Media (MAH Tourism Fair co-organiser) director Nuur Hidayah Kunjali Kutty.