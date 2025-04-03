Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents unique designs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malabar Gold & Diamonds once again cements its position as a leading jewelry brand with the launch of its Raya campaign, Kilauan Abadi Aidilfitri celebrating the uniqueness and intricate craftsmanship inspired by 13 different countries. This campaign is being showcased across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Malaysia, including Ampang Point, Seremban Mydin Mall, Masjid India, Ipoh, Penang, and Klang.
In conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering exclusive promotions for customers, including 0% deduction for old 916 gold exchanges and a special gift with every purchase of RM3,500 and above. Customers can now trade in their old jewelry, including pieces from other brands, at 100% value with no deductions—a privilege available only at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
As a leader in the jewelry industry, Malabar Gold & Diamonds introduces an exclusive 916 gold collection featuring many designs unavailable in the local market. Designed by craftsmanship from Oman,Qatar,Turkey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India and Abu Dhabi, these designs showcase global creativity and expert gold craftsmanship. The collection seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements, making it the perfect choice for a truly meaningful Raya celebration.
Also featured in this campaign is Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ signature Bella Collection, a long-time customer favorite since its launch. This collection includes long necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings, and earrings adorned with elegant floral motifs. Additionally, tassel chains and wide gold cocktail rings add to the variety of choices, ranging from minimalist styles to more luxurious, intricate designs.
With gold prices fluctuating and currently trending downward, many are taking this opportunity to expand their gold collection while also securing their investments. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, every purchase is backed by a 100% exchange value guarantee at any of our showrooms, not only for gold but also for diamond jewelry, ensuring customers receive full value for their investments in the future.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds warmly invites all customers to visit our showrooms and experience the uniqueness and beauty of our latest collection. Through its Kilauan Abadi Aidilfitri campaign, we not only offer exclusive designs but also provide incredible value through unbelievable offers.
For more information, visit Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms or our official website.