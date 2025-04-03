Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents unique designs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malabar Gold & Diamonds once again cements its position as a leading jewelry brand with the launch of its Raya campaign, Kilauan Abadi Aidilfitri celebrating the uniqueness and intricate craftsmanship inspired by 13 different countries. This campaign is being showcased across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Malaysia, including Ampang Point, Seremban Mydin Mall, Masjid India, Ipoh, Penang, and Klang.

In conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering exclusive promotions for customers, including 0% deduction for old 916 gold exchanges and a special gift with every purchase of RM3,500 and above. Customers can now trade in their old jewelry, including pieces from other brands, at 100% value with no deductions—a privilege available only at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

As a leader in the jewelry industry, Malabar Gold & Diamonds introduces an exclusive 916 gold collection featuring many designs unavailable in the local market. Designed by craftsmanship from Oman,Qatar,Turkey, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India and Abu Dhabi, these designs showcase global creativity and expert gold craftsmanship. The collection seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements, making it the perfect choice for a truly meaningful Raya celebration.