$!HK actress is new Nattome brand ambassador for gut health

All-new black sesame natural stomach food range debuts

“GUT health expert” Nattome announced a strategic collaboration with Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim (pix), naming her as Nattome Brand Ambassador as the company rolls out its latest gut health foods with black sesame. The company says Yim, known for her “vibrant career and eternal youth, will champion Nattome’s mission to promote the importance of gut health through natural and nutritious solutions”. As the face of the brand, she will share digestive wellness insights via educational reels and headline the launch of Nattome’s new black sesame beverage which has now become a staple of her daily health and wellness regime for the past several months. It also added that gut health issues are on the rise with The World Health Organisation indicating that one in three persons is experiencing a digestive disorder at any one time. Meanwhile, media reports indicated that gut diseases, overall, rank the fourth as the principal cause of private hospitalisation in Malaysia’s hospitals in 2021.

Nattome founder and CEO Jon Lai said Yim’s “wholesome and authentic persona” aligns perfectly with Nattome’s commitment to healthy living. Jon, who himself had suffered severe gastro acid reflux issues in his earlier working years, affirms that gut health is fundamental to overall heath, well-being and quality of life. “Many gut health solutions in the marketplace are medication-based or possess adulterated ingredients which may not be effective. Through years of research, Nattome’s key products, Stomach Food and R&R (Repair and Relief) are scientifically-researched and crafted with pure and natural ingredients, mainly fermented soy beans derived from Japanese fermentation technology, which consumers can take as a pre-breakfast supplement or as part of one’s daily diet to protect and repair their gut conditions.”Nattome has also released the first clinical study in Malaysia on the efficacy of fermented soy bean for gut health – a research-backed collaborative effort with UCSI University, middle of this year. Currently available in oat and soy bean flavours, the new black sesame flavour is a much-welcomed addition to Nattome’s product family. Nattome stated that Malaysians love black sesame as it is commonly used in salad, dishes, confectionary items and desserts. Black sesame seeds are loaded with fibre, maintains digestive regularity while also addressing digestive concerns like diarrhoea and constipation.

“Black sesame with its rich nutritional profile provides essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for our formula. The black sesame-based gut health beverage combines superior nutrition with a pleasant taste, making it suitable for anyone seeking a natural solution for digestive balance. Nattome’s focus in harnessing the power of natural foods underscores our dedication to wellness innovation.” Yim said: “Many of my colleagues and friends suffer from issues like acid reflux and bloating due to irregular eating habits and busy schedules. I am fortunate to have no major issue with my gut as I make it a point to maintain a balanced diet and carry some food with me when I am outside or filming to fulfil hunger pangs and avoid overburdening my stomach."To keep my gut healthy, I believe in going au naturel and avoid medicines that may have side effects. A balanced diet, regular rest and proper exercise are vital for gastrointestinal health and overall well-being. Natural food is easier to absorb and helps us improve our health.”