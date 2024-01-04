New line-up of Cuckoo brand ambassadors announced

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong as advocates for Cuckoo’s #SAMASAMAHealthier vision.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (Cuckoo) unveiled its trio of new brand ambassadors at the Cuckoo X Riuh: #SAMASAMA Raya Bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, last Friday. The three-day Raya bazaar was co-organised with Riuh, “a curated creative platform under MyCreative Ventures to spread the Raya festivities with all Malaysians”. The ambassadors are singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza – a well-established partner of Cuckoo who is extending her ambassadorship; singer Jaclyn Victor and YouTuber Phei Yong, who will be donning their roles as advocates for Cuckoo’s #SAMASAMAHealthier vision. Cuckoo stated that the appointment of the three ambassadors is driven by a shared passion between the company and the trio, each bringing their own vibrant and unique backgrounds to the mix. In the coming year, Cuckoo aims to expand its outreach to diverse Malaysian audiences through varied narratives, with the trio sharing their personal journey of achieving a balance between work and life to inspire healthier living environments right at home. Cuckoo founder and CEO Hoe Kian Choon said: “Building upon Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza's esteemed presence with us since 2020, we are thrilled to welcome Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong to our Cuckoo family. The trio embodies our spirit to inspire healthier living for ‘For All Kinds of You’, ensuring that every Malaysian, across generations and communities is empowered to embrace a path of vitality and well-being.”

#SAMASAMABuatBaik at Cuckoo X Riuh: #SAMASAMA Raya Bazaar Kicking off the festivities and launching the bazaar, Siti Nurhaliza and Victor delivered a world-class performance, swooning and charming the crowd with their greatest hits; while Phei Yong hosted a comedy skit with event host and comedian, Nabil Ahmad, delighting the crowd with their performance. At the launch and in the spirit of Ramadan month, Cuckoo also introduced two initiatives under its #SAMASAMABuatBaik Ramadan-Raya campaign theme, an extension of the company’s #SAMASAMAHealthier value of positively impacting the communities, for the bazaar. The campaign invites the public to join hands to impact the underprivileged society with: - “Kamu Like, Cuckoo Derma”, an initiative welcoming the public to partake in Cuckoo's digital campaign on social media (Facebook @CUCKOOInternational) to drive donations of water purifiers to charity homes or organisations through community engagements. - “Kamu Derma, Cuckoo Salurkan” on the other hand, invites the public to contribute essential items such as dry and canned food, cleaning supplies, stationeries and boxed drinks at the three-day bazaar. The items will be donated and channelled to various charity homes after the event. Open to the public, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of food, do some Hari Raya Aidilfitri shopping and have a nice day out, as the Cuckoo X Riuh: #SAMASAMA Raya Bazaar will host over 100 local creative brands and food stalls. “We invite Malaysians from all walks of life to join us at the #SAMASAMA Raya Bazaar. We would like to urge and remind all Malaysians to look out for communities in need, this Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Collectively, we can all do good and contribute to building a greater society,” said Hoe.