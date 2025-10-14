Real world solutions in engineering

UTAR’s Bachelor of Chemical Engineering with Honours, offered by the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science (LKC FES), is a comprehensive four-year programme designed to transform scientific principles into real-world solutions.

With a robust curriculum that balances fundamental theory with practical application, this programme recognised by the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), is an ideal choice for aspiring engineers seeking to make a significant impact.

Chemical engineering is a dynamic branch of engineering that employs principles of chemistry, physics, and mathematics to sustainably convert raw materials or chemicals into valuable and practical products.

UTAR’s programme provides students with the essential concepts to create, design, operate, and manage processes and plants involving molecular transformations. The curriculum is designed to equip graduates with the skills to integrate scientific and engineering fundamentals to solve complex problems, contributing to a sustainable and improved quality of life for society.

The programme places a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and industry relevance. Students are prepared to design and produce a wide range of products for critical industries such as aerospace, automotive, biomedical, electronics, military, environmental, and healthcare. This practical approach ensures graduates are not only technically proficient but also innovative problem-solvers ready to excel in a competitive global environment.

Career paths for chemical engineering

The career paths for UTAR’s Chemical Engineering graduates are as diverse as the field itself. Beyond becoming chemical engineers, they are empowered to shape their future in vital roles, such as Process Engineer, Materials Engineer, or Environmental Engineer, among many others. With the programme accredited by BEM, students can be confident that they are receiving an education that meets the highest national standards, transforming their degree into a powerful passport for professional success and leadership.

The calibre of UTAR’s Chemical Engineering students is consistently proven on a national stage. Most recently, a trio of talented students—Damon Lim Ching Ann, Riker Si Tee Kirk, and Sor Yap Kai—showcased their innovative prowess by clinching the 2nd Runner-Up title at the Unleashing Engineer’s Potential: An Engineering Challenge 2025 (AEC 2025).

Their project, Biodegradable Coatings from Palm Oil Oleochemicals: A Step Toward Plastic-Free Packaging, proposed an innovative solution to convert Palm Oil Mill Effluent (POME) into biodegradable materials. The project impressed judges with its focus on a circular economy and sustainable manufacturing, aligning with the key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They were advised by LKC FES academics Assoc Prof Dr Pang Yean Ling, Ts Dr Shuit Siew Hoong, Assoc Prof Dr Steven Lim, Dr Yap Yeow Hong, and Dr Ng Yee Sern.

Team leader Damon Lim said: “The experience this year was both challenging and rewarding. It really strengthened my belief in the ability of these competitions to bring out the best in us as engineers and future leaders.”

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science. The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia.

