Thailand and Cambodia to sign ceasefire agreement at ASEAN summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia are expected to sign a ceasefire agreement at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

United States President Donald Trump will witness the signing of the agreement, known as the Kuala Lumpur Accord.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the accord aims to ensure both countries can make peace and adhere to the ceasefire along their disputed border area.

Trump will make an official visit to Malaysia on October 26 to attend several summit meetings, including the ASEAN-US Special Summit and the East Asia Summit.

“We are working together with the United States, with Malaysia acting as facilitator, to ensure a broader ceasefire can be established between Thailand and Cambodia, and monitored by the ASEAN Operations Team,“ Mohamad told reporters.

The ceasefire agreement would require Thailand and Cambodia to clear all landmines and withdraw military machinery from border areas.

Thailand and Cambodia have faced decades-long conflict over territory along their shared 817-kilometre border.

The dispute escalated on July 24 when both sides exchanged gunfire before reaching a ceasefire agreement on July 28 during a special meeting organised by Malaysia in Putrajaya.

Mohamad said over 80 documents are expected to be adopted during the summit, with the majority focusing on economic sectors.

ASEAN and China are also scheduled to sign the ASEAN China Free Trade Agreement 3.0 during the summit.

A meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is also planned in view of the uncertain geoeconomic situation. – Bernama