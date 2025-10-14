Boards key to Malaysia’s governance reform: ICDM

PETALING JAYA: Budget 2026’s emphasis on governance reform and institutional integrity signals the government’s strong commitment to strengthening fiscal management, enforcement and transparency, said Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM) president and CEO Jackie Mah.

She said the allocation of RM700 million to enhance enforcement and integrity institutions highlights that governance applies across the board, from public service and state-owned enterprises to family businesses and SMEs.

“Good governance is paramount to guiding companies and businesses in doing the right thing for stakeholders and communities. As the pinnacle of leadership of the country’s largest organisations and revenue drivers, boards must lead the transformation,” she said.

Mah added that Budget 2026 places critical emphasis on sustainability, with RM3 billion allocated under the Green Technology Financing Scheme, strong backing for the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the launch of the Voluntary Carbon Market Phase 2.

“Climate governance is now a core component of national economic strategy. Boards must provide oversight to navigate climate-related risks and opportunities, ensuring long-term value creation,” she said.

She also welcomed the RM30 million allocation under the Women Leadership and Governance Fund to train 500 women for board and policy roles, noting that diversity and inclusive leadership remain central to Malaysia’s governance agenda.

“Diversity is pivotal to our mission. Our directors registry has now reached 1,500 members, reflecting a wide range of skill sets, gender balance and age representation,” she said.

Mah further pointed to the introduction of the Asean Business Status Entity, coordinated by the Securities Commission Malaysia, which will enable public listed companies and mid-sized firms to scale regionally.

“This is aligned with ICDM’s vision of cross-border directorships and talent mobility, reflected through our Asean Directors’ Registry and the Asean Institute of Directors Network,” she said.

Mah reaffirmed ICDM’s commitment to supporting boards through its programmes, including the Aspiring Directors Immersion Programme, certification pathways, and regional networks.