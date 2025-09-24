$!“Remarkable Shandong” Expo 2025 debuts in KL, boosts China–Malaysia agri trade

SHANDONG, China’s leading agricultural province, made its debut in Malaysia today under the “Remarkable Shandong” brand, bringing together leading enterprises and premium agricultural products from 16 cities at the “Remarkable Shandong” Agricultural Trade (Malaysia) Expo 2025.

Held at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, the event drew government agencies, trade associations and buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and beyond.

Among the distinguished guests was Datuk Azhari Shaari, Chairman of the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), who joined to witness the milestone in China–Malaysia agricultural cooperation.

Shandong recorded an agricultural output value of RMB 1.28 trillion (RM 755 billion) in 2024, with exports of RMB 164.8 billion to over 170 countries.

Its garlic, onions, ginger and fresh produce are long favoured by Malaysian consumers.

The Expo supports Malaysia’s priorities in food security, diversified imports and technology exchange, positioning itself as a platform for mutual growth.

The event was jointly hosted by the Shandong Overseas Friendship Association and the Shandong Council for Agricultural Trade, with co-organisation from the Macau Shandong General Association, Remarkable Shandong Hengqin Brand Globalisation Centre, Shandong Agriculture Group Co., Ltd., Malaysia-Shandong Province Chamber of Commerce and Malaysia-Shandong Province (Qilu) Chamber of Commerce.