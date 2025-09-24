$!“Remarkable Shandong” Expo 2025 debuts in KL, boosts China–Malaysia agri trade

SHANDONG, China’s leading agricultural province, made its debut in Malaysia today under the “Remarkable Shandong” brand, bringing together leading enterprises and premium agricultural products from 16 cities at the “Remarkable Shandong” Agricultural Trade (Malaysia) Expo 2025.
Held at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, the event drew government agencies, trade associations and buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and beyond.
Among the distinguished guests was Datuk Azhari Shaari, Chairman of the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), who joined to witness the milestone in China–Malaysia agricultural cooperation.
Shandong recorded an agricultural output value of RMB 1.28 trillion (RM 755 billion) in 2024, with exports of RMB 164.8 billion to over 170 countries.
Its garlic, onions, ginger and fresh produce are long favoured by Malaysian consumers.
The Expo supports Malaysia’s priorities in food security, diversified imports and technology exchange, positioning itself as a platform for mutual growth.
The event was jointly hosted by the Shandong Overseas Friendship Association and the Shandong Council for Agricultural Trade, with co-organisation from the Macau Shandong General Association, Remarkable Shandong Hengqin Brand Globalisation Centre, Shandong Agriculture Group Co., Ltd., Malaysia-Shandong Province Chamber of Commerce and Malaysia-Shandong Province (Qilu) Chamber of Commerce.
At the opening ceremony, Chinese and Malaysian leaders emphasised the Expo’s role in building lasting partnerships.
“Shandong, known as the ‘Granary and Vegetable Basket of China,’ brings not only premium products and advanced technologies, but also the possibilities of modern agriculture.
“This Expo is a platform for exchange, innovation, and friendship, and will further deepen collaboration in trade, technology, and sustainable farming for mutual benefit,” said Mr. Liu Chengxu, Second-Level Inspector of the Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
“China and Malaysia are highly complementary in agriculture. Shandong is a key agricultural province, while Malaysia is a fast-growing ASEAN market.
“Chinese exports, such as garlic sprouts, lotus roots, and processed products, are well-received here for their quality and competitiveness.
“This Expo provides a valuable platform to expand collaboration in trade, technology, and supply chains for mutual benefit,” added Mr. Lim Ser Kwee, President of the Federation of Vegetable Farmers Association of Malaysia.
Several agreements were inked at the ceremony to strengthen supply chains and drive innovation. Key signings included:
Goldage Harvest Sdn Bhd with Tengzhou Jiahe Grain and Oil Co., Ltd.
BS Pet Products Sdn Bhd with Shandong Huiju Pet Food Co., Ltd.
Shandong Provincial Cooperation Chongqing Cadre Management Group with Frespro Sdn Bhd / D’Fresh Sdn Bhd
Shandong Ledao Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. with Hai-O Group, DJM Sdn Bhd, and IDG International Development Group Sdn Bhd
These collaborations expand cooperation into niche sectors such as grain and oil, pet food, agri-tech and cross-border supply chains, enhancing product stability and competitiveness for Malaysia and ASEAN.
The two-day Expo features product launches, one-to-one procurement matchmaking, and the Malaysia–Shandong Agricultural Forum focusing on food security, technology and regional connectivity.
Exhibits cover fruits and vegetables, grains and dry goods, meat and aquatic products, prepared foods and agricultural technology, with tasting sessions allowing visitors to sample Shandong’s produce.
Malaysia’s strategic position in ASEAN also featured prominently, with organisers noting that the Expo channels Shandong’s premium products into the region while creating new opportunities for local businesses.
Future editions are planned across Malaysia and other ASEAN countries, cementing the platform’s role in strengthening food security, innovation and sustainability.