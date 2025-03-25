“Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” uplifts underprivileged communities

KLWC management team, Guest of Honor & VIP Guest together with all attendees group photo, wishing all Selamat Hari Raya. 4th from left : Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City; Tuan Haji Mohamad bin Hamim, Executive Director Project Management of DBKL representing YBhg. Dato’ Seri TPr (Dr.) Maimunah Binti Mohd Sharif, Mayor of KL; Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Branding, Sales & Marketing Executive Director; Y.M. Tengku Dato’ Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj.

KL Wellness City (KLWC) kicked off “Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC”, a Raya festive gathering that brought the community together through cultural performances, traditional delicacies and the premiere of a special Hari Raya music video. The event, held at the KLWC Show Gallery in Bukit Jalil, reflected KLWC’s commitment to fostering community spirit, well-being and inclusivity. “In the spirit of Hari Raya, we are reminded of the importance of togetherness, generosity, and well-being. I commend KLWC for its ongoing commitment to community engagement, sustainability, and inclusivity. Their initiative today reflects the values that make Kuala Lumpur a city that thrives on compassion and shared prosperity,” said Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Seri TPr (Dr.) Maimunah Binti Mohd Sharif. The celebration was also graced by Y. M. Tengku Dato’ Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj, who attended as the VIP Guest, alongside other esteemed attendees. A highlight of the event was the grand debut of a special Hari Raya music video, which captures the essence of nostalgia, unity and togetherness - a heartfelt tribute to the festive spirit. Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, the Branding, Sales and Marketing Director emphasised that it is a cherished KLWC tradition to celebrate Malaysia’s vibrant festive seasons, from Chinese New Year to Raya with joy, unity and style. He also expressed his hope to continue this meaningful tradition for years to come.

Giving Back: Spreading Raya Joy to Underprivileged Children “Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” was not just about celebration, it was also about giving back. In the spirit of Ramadan and Hari Raya, KLWC extended its support to five orphanages with a RM12,500 donation, reinforcing its commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities. The five homes that benefited from this initiative are: Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Yatim & Miskin Al-Munirah Klang Pertubuhan Pendidikan Anak-Anak Yatim Selangor Rumah Perlindungan Nur Qaseh Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Jalinan Kasih Anak Yatim Miskin Selangor Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Kepada Pesakit HIV/AIDS Nurul Iman Malaysia (PERNIM) “Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” is a time for celebration as well as an opportunity to foster a culture of giving and togetherness,” said Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City. “This is what defines KLWC. We are not just a wellness-focused township but a community that uplifts and supports those in need.”