“Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” uplifts underprivileged communities

KL Wellness City (KLWC) kicked off “Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC”, a Raya festive gathering that brought the community together through cultural performances, traditional delicacies and the premiere of a special Hari Raya music video.
The event, held at the KLWC Show Gallery in Bukit Jalil, reflected KLWC’s commitment to fostering community spirit, well-being and inclusivity.
“In the spirit of Hari Raya, we are reminded of the importance of togetherness, generosity, and well-being. I commend KLWC for its ongoing commitment to community engagement, sustainability, and inclusivity. Their initiative today reflects the values that make Kuala Lumpur a city that thrives on compassion and shared prosperity,” said Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Seri TPr (Dr.) Maimunah Binti Mohd Sharif.
The celebration was also graced by Y. M. Tengku Dato’ Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj, who attended as the VIP Guest, alongside other esteemed attendees.
A highlight of the event was the grand debut of a special Hari Raya music video, which captures the essence of nostalgia, unity and togetherness - a heartfelt tribute to the festive spirit.
Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, the Branding, Sales and Marketing Director emphasised that it is a cherished KLWC tradition to celebrate Malaysia’s vibrant festive seasons, from Chinese New Year to Raya with joy, unity and style. He also expressed his hope to continue this meaningful tradition for years to come.
Giving Back: Spreading Raya Joy to Underprivileged Children
“Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” was not just about celebration, it was also about giving back. In the spirit of Ramadan and Hari Raya, KLWC extended its support to five orphanages with a RM12,500 donation, reinforcing its commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities.
The five homes that benefited from this initiative are:
Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Yatim & Miskin Al-Munirah Klang
Pertubuhan Pendidikan Anak-Anak Yatim Selangor
Rumah Perlindungan Nur Qaseh
Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Jalinan Kasih Anak Yatim Miskin Selangor
Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Kepada Pesakit HIV/AIDS Nurul Iman Malaysia (PERNIM)
“Sejahtera Raya Bersama KLWC” is a time for celebration as well as an opportunity to foster a culture of giving and togetherness,” said Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City. “This is what defines KLWC. We are not just a wellness-focused township but a community that uplifts and supports those in need.”
A Transformative Vision: Wellness and medical excellence in KLWC
Beyond the celebrations, KLWC continues to make strides in its mission to develop a world-class wellness hub. Since launching Phase One in May 2024, the project has progressed significantly, with 50% structural completion ahead of schedule. The highly anticipated KL International Hospital (KLIH) and The Nobel Healthcare Park are set to open in the second half of 2026, further strengthening Kuala Lumpur’s position as a centre for medical tourism and healthcare excellence. Plans for a helipad are also underway to enhance emergency response capabilities.
In her speech, Dato’ Seri Maimunah highlighted KLWC’s potential to elevate Kuala Lumpur’s global standing.
She stated, “KL Wellness City is setting a new benchmark for urban development by prioritising health, accessibility, and sustainability. From its wheelchair-friendly township to the management of the 1.33-acre Central Park, this is a development designed for people, not just infrastructure. With the establishment of the KLIH, Kuala Lumpur’s reputation as a premier medical tourism destination will undoubtedly be enhanced. Beyond being an economic driver that generates job opportunities and attracts investments, this development supports Kuala Lumpur’s vision of wellness-focused growth.”
Lee added, “KL Wellness City is not just a development; it is a transformative vision that places Kuala Lumpur on the world medical map, positioning it as the destination of choice for health tourism. With state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, a fully integrated wellness ecosystem and a commitment to sustainability, KLWC is setting new benchmarks in medical excellence and holistic well-being.”
He further highlighted that KLWC’s Central Park is designed as a green sanctuary that promotes well-being and community engagement. Its Green Amphitheatre, one of the few central parks in Malaysia, features a theatre-style seating design that serves as a hub for wellness activities and social gatherings. The park also has a jogging and cycling track, a pocket forest and a rain garden to enhance biodiversity, creating an environment where health and nature coexist harmoniously.
Further cementing its commitment to sustainability, KLWC has achieved Green Building Index (GBI) certification for both KL International Hospital (KLIH) and The Nobel Healthcare Park. The GBI certification, which evaluates environmental impact, energy efficiency and overall sustainability, underscores KLWC’s long-term pledge to building a greener, healthier future while advancing Malaysia’s reputation as a leading hub for medical tourism.
KL Wellness City invites the public to join its Hari Raya Open House on Saturday, 19 April, from 10am to 1pm at the KLWC Gallery in Bukit Jalil. Everyone is welcome to attend with friends and family and enjoy a festive celebration filled with traditional delicacies and exciting activities.
For more information, please visit http://klwellnesscity.com.