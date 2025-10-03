Shaping Future Leaders

Taylor’s University launched Malaysia’s first Bachelor in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) (Honours) at its lakeside campus recently, setting a benchmark for a new generation of leaders and thinkers equipped to navigate global challenges and industry transformations.

This pioneering three-year degree programme aims to bridge the critical thinking skills gap necessary in today’s world to build a successful career or business.

The World Economic Forum (2023-2027) reports that 50% of companies prioritise critical thinking, analytical skills, and leadership, yet many employers struggle to find graduates with these competencies.

Taylor’s PPE programme is designed to close this gap by integrating academic excellence with real-world application. Students will tackle pressing issues in governance, economic stability, sustainability, global policy and social justice, gaining a broad yet practical foundation to address complex socio-political and economic challenges.

“In today’s dynamic world, specialising in multiple fields offers a competitive edge. One of the biggest challenges we hear from industry leaders is that many graduates are not ‘job-ready’ as they lack the critical thinking and multi-perspective approach needed to tackle various complex global issues, including public policy concerns in the workplace.

Knowing this, we have designed our PPE programme to combine academic excellence with industry engagement, equipping students with analytical skills, strategic foresight, and ethical reasoning necessary to drive progress in an evolving world,“ said Professor Dr Ong Kian Ming, Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement at Taylor’s University, as well as a former two-term Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia.

A robust industry network for real-world learning