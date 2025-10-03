Shaping Future Leaders

Taylor’s University launched Malaysia’s first Bachelor in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) (Honours) at its lakeside campus recently, setting a benchmark for a new generation of leaders and thinkers equipped to navigate global challenges and industry transformations.
This pioneering three-year degree programme aims to bridge the critical thinking skills gap necessary in today’s world to build a successful career or business.
The World Economic Forum (2023-2027) reports that 50% of companies prioritise critical thinking, analytical skills, and leadership, yet many employers struggle to find graduates with these competencies.
Taylor’s PPE programme is designed to close this gap by integrating academic excellence with real-world application. Students will tackle pressing issues in governance, economic stability, sustainability, global policy and social justice, gaining a broad yet practical foundation to address complex socio-political and economic challenges.
“In today’s dynamic world, specialising in multiple fields offers a competitive edge. One of the biggest challenges we hear from industry leaders is that many graduates are not ‘job-ready’ as they lack the critical thinking and multi-perspective approach needed to tackle various complex global issues, including public policy concerns in the workplace.
Knowing this, we have designed our PPE programme to combine academic excellence with industry engagement, equipping students with analytical skills, strategic foresight, and ethical reasoning necessary to drive progress in an evolving world,“ said Professor Dr Ong Kian Ming, Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement at Taylor’s University, as well as a former two-term Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia.
A robust industry network for real-world learning
The IAP comprises renowned policymakers, economists, corporate leaders, and academics, including Khairy Jamaluddin, Former Minister of Health and Co-Host of Keluar Sekejap, Tony Pua, former member of parliament, Professor Farish Noor, political scientist and historian, Dr Tricia Yeoh, Associate Professor of Practice at Nottingham University, Malaysia and Former Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), Dr Lee Hwok-Aun, senior fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies, Singapore, Shahril Hamdan, Founder & Managing Director of Watchtower Advisory and Co-Host of Keluar Sekejap, among others, offering mentorship, research collaborations, guest lectures, and exclusive industry engagements to bridge theory with practical application.
“A key differentiator of our PPE programme is its strong industry ties. The IAP plays a pivotal role in ensuring our graduates gain insights from renowned thought leaders in politics, business, and governance. Their invaluable experience complements our programme’s structured learning journey, ensuring our graduates are equipped with strategic decision-making and problem-solving skills, preparing them to excel in multi-industry career paths,” she said.
The demand for PPE graduates
The launch event at Taylor’s lakeside campus featured an exclusive fireside chat moderated by Professor Dr Ong with distinguished members of the IAP, including Shahril, Khairy, Dr Tricia together with Dr Melati Nungsari, Associate Professor of Economics and the Deputy Dean of Research, Asia School of Business.
Their discourse highlighted how PPE education addresses critical skill gaps in public policy, governance, economics, and business, equipping graduates for leadership roles in Malaysia and beyond.
Reflecting on the value of the PPE programme, Professor Farish Noor, member of the IAP, shared “It is my hope this programme will produce graduates who are not only familiar with the issues and concerns of today's world but also capable of viewing the present state of global politics through lenses that recognise the nuances and subtleties of the complex world we live in.
“The world has always been a complex place, but its complexity warrants and deserves a thorough analysis – an analysis which I believe is only possible when we adopt a multidisciplinary approach, combining tools of political science, economics, and philosophy.”
Taylor’s University welcomes applications for its April and September 2025 intakes, offering a 100% scholarship on tuition fees for both intakes, or a 10% bursary exclusively for the first cohort of the April intake.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/TaylorsPhilosophyPoliticsEconomics.