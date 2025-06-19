GOOD news shoppers!

Lotus’s Malaysia is bringing back its much-loved Harga Hangat campaign, offering Malaysians sizzling savings on over 360 essential items.

Running from 19 June to 30 July 2025, the nationwide campaign spans all 70 Lotus’s stores, offering discounts of up to 30% on everyday staples — from pantry must-haves and chilled goods to household items and more.

In response to rising living costs, the retailer has allocated over RM4 million to the six-week initiative,