GOOD news shoppers!
Lotus’s Malaysia is bringing back its much-loved Harga Hangat campaign, offering Malaysians sizzling savings on over 360 essential items.
Running from 19 June to 30 July 2025, the nationwide campaign spans all 70 Lotus’s stores, offering discounts of up to 30% on everyday staples — from pantry must-haves and chilled goods to household items and more.
In response to rising living costs, the retailer has allocated over RM4 million to the six-week initiative,
A major highlight of Harga Hangat 2025 includes up to 90 SKUs from Lotus’s Own Brand:
Cute+Care baby care
Tasty 3-in-1 beverages
Ready-to-go frozen bites (burgers, pizzas, confectioneries)
Canned foods, UHT milk, pasta, snacks, and biscuits
Look out for the bold Harga Hangat red tags in-store and on Lotus’s Shop Online!
There are also exclusive My Lotus’s member deals offering up to 50% off until the end of 2025, loyal customers are rewarded even more.
Plus, don’t forget Members’ Day every second Wednesday of the month, where extra savings await.