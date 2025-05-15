Running from May 9 to 25, the campaign transforms Suria KLCC’s Centre Court into a neon-lit, life-sized snakes and ladders playground. With over RM500,000 in e-vouchers to be won, shoppers spending RM1,500 in two receipts at specialty stores can roll a giant dice and win one of four ticket tiers:

SHOPPERS at Suria KLCC stand a chance to win up to RM10,000 daily as the mall’s highly anticipated Golden Ticket campaign returns for its sixth and most extravagant edition yet.

Each day, one lucky shopper will uncover the Golden Ticket to much fanfare — flashing neon lights, celebratory music, and a photo op on the Wall of Winners. The festive atmosphere is further amplified by nostalgic arcade booths, a gift-filled claw machine, and weekend treats like candy floss and neon glow sticks.

“This year’s lucky draw is truly next level — we’ve doubled the excitement, making sure that everyone who joins leaves with a smile,” said Francis Tan, Executive Director and CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd.

The excitement also extends online with more prizes available via Suria KLCC’s social media platforms.

The fun doesn’t stop in Kuala Lumpur.

Both Alamanda Shopping Centre in Putrajaya and Mesra Mall in Terengganu are also running their own editions of the Golden Ticket campaign:

Alamanda Putrajaya (May 23 – June 8): Shoppers who spend RM500 can roll a dice to win vouchers up to RM1,000.

Featuring a whimsical forest theme, 50 prizes are given out daily — with daily carryovers for unclaimed tickets adding to the thrill.

Mesra Mall, Terengganu (May 9 – 25): With a vibrant snakes and ladders setup, those who spend RM300 can win vouchers up to RM1,000.

A total of 51 prizes are up for grabs each day, ensuring every participant walks away a winner.

For more updates, visit the official websites and social media channels of Suria KLCC, Alamanda, and Mesra Mall:

Suria KLCC - www.suriaklcc.com.my / www.facebook.com/SuriaKLCCMall

Alamanda - www.alamanda.com.my / www.facebook.com/AlamandaShoppingCentre

Mesra Mall - www.mesramall.com / www.facebook.com/MyMesraMall