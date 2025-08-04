Sunway Hospitality Group appoints Alex Castaldi as CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Sunway Hospitality Group has appointed Alex Castaldi as its Chief Executive Officer, as it moves into an exciting new era of expansion that will see it grow its portfolio, attract the best professional talent, and meet the needs of discerning guests from all around the globe.

Having joined Sunway in 2017 as General Manager of The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat, he transformed this all-villa resort into one of Malaysia’s most desirable wellness and dining destinations.

Following a position to Senior GM of Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Hotels, a trio of properties comprising more than 1,500 rooms, suites & villas, he oversaw the USD 60 million transformation of Sunway Resort Hotel -- the group’s flagship five-star property -- and formed partnerships with iconic F&B brands, including Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. This resulted to all three hotels having increased average daily rates (ADR) and achieve a record-breaking revenue in 2023, contributing to Alex taking on the role of Sunway Hospitality Group’s Chief Operating Officer in February 2024.

Now, as CEO, Alex, alongside his management team, will lead Sunway Hospitality in reshaping its operations both in Malaysia and internationally.

In addition, Alex also oversees Sunway Travel, a well-established travel agency offering a comprehensive range of services, including corporate travel management, leisure travel packages, and bespoke experiences. His leadership across both hospitality and travel reflects a strategic approach to creating seamless and enriching guest experiences across multiple touchpoints.

Having recently been appointed as an Adjunct Professor of Practice at Sunway University’s School of Hospitality & Service Management, he understands the need for talent development and retention. Sunway has now incorporated “living labs” as part of practical enhancement that will enable students to be trained at Sunway hotel properties, not only through internships but through fully integrated programmes.

To expand the Hospitality Group’s global presence, partnerships with leading international brands have been established, including the group’s recent membership in the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands. This alliance will position Sunway’s properties as a preferred choice for the 30 million members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the role of CEO of Sunway Hotels & Resorts, which has, over the years, become an icon of the Malaysian hotel industry. I will uphold the values of ‘Humility, Excellence and Integrity,’ as instilled by our Founder and Chairman, Tan Sri Sir Dr. Jeffrey Cheah, and lead with empathy and innovation. Through partnerships, collaborations, and our own organic expansion, Sunway Hospitality Group can achieve its potential to become a leading hospitality player,” said Alex Castaldi, CEO, Sunway Hospitality Group.