$!‘EIDisi Manis’ at Sunway Malls

SUNWAY Malls unveiled its much-anticipated Raya campaign, “EIDisi Manis”, with a launch event that celebrated the universal love for sweet delicacies, embodying the desire for sweet-filled celebration. Held amidst a larger-than-life setup inspired by the traditional kuih (Malay sweet delicacies), the event captured the imagination of guests with pops of vibrant colours and its celebration of joy, reflection and togetherness. The festivities began with a warm welcome as guests arrived in an immersive visual experience; Sunway Putra Mall’s Main Concourse was transformed into a vibrant setting featuring a grand dulang bertingkat (three-tier tray) filled with sweet treats representing not just traditional culinary artistry, but also cultural diversity.

“It was a colourful, sensory-rich experience centered on shared love – a concept central to this year’s celebration EIDisi Manis. Combining modern aesthetics with traditional flavours, Sunway Malls aims to create a heartfelt experience that brings people together to celebrate Raya’s enduring spirit of sweetness,” the mall stated. The launch Sunway Malls CEO HC Chan, who welcomed guests to a month-long celebration rooted in the cherished traditions of Raya. In a symbolic gesture of unity and prosperity, Chan, alongside Sunway Malls’ mall managers, placed plush versions of traditional kuihs onto a mini dulang, illuminating the centrepiece and mini dulang with radiant lights. The display, set against the grand 25-foot-tall dulang bertingkat, perfectly captured the richness of tradition with a vibrant and modern twist, using sweet treats as a symbolic thread that weaves people together. It marked the beginning of a celebration steeped in prosperity, unity and cultural heritage.

Sunway Malls CEO HC Chan.

The mall managers were: - Sunway Velocity Mall & Sunway Putra Mall senior general manager, Phang Sau Lian, - Sunway Carnival Mall & Sunway Ipoh Mall general manager, Chai Wen Yew, - Sunway Big Box Retail Park & Sunway Citrine Hub senior general manager, KS Wong, - Sunway 163 Mall & Sunway Kluang Mall senior general manager Danny Lee, - Sunway Square, Sunway Giza Mall & Sunway Pyramid Ice assistant general manager Albert Cheok. Chan said: “This year’s celebration reflects our vision of building connections between the past and the present. We hope our guests are inspired by the richness of tradition. Let’s embrace the past, celebrate the present, and welcome a future full of brightness, abundance, and joy.” Sunway Malls’ partners HSBC and UOB Bank also joined the celebration at Sunway Velocity Mall.

The event also welcomed esteemed guests such as: - Tourism Malaysia Package Development Division deputy director, Azimah Aziz, - Kuala Lumpur City Hall head of Kuala Lumpur Tourism Unit, Nur Natasya Ab Halim, - Kuala Lumpur Tourism Association president Syed Azhar Syed Nadzir (and association members), - Kuala Lumpur City Hall sports division senior assistant director, Khairul Eswan Eshak. Sunway Malls stated that a key highlight of EIDisi Manis is its role in promoting Malaysia as a cultural tourism hotspot, showcasing the country’s vibrant Raya celebrations to both local and international visitors. With stunning festive décor, exciting shopping experiences, and cultural performances, the campaign enhances Malaysia’s appeal as a must-visit destination during Ramadan and Hari Raya. “In collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur Tourism Association, Sunway Malls amplifies Malaysia’s cultural offerings, highlighting the importance of cultural tourism in driving economic growth while preserving heritage. By partnering with local artists, brands, and vendors, the campaign also reinforces support for local businesses, making it a key contributor to both tourism and commerce. “One of the highlights seen across all Sunway Malls setup are the touch of bold and vibrant designs by our local illustrator and animator, thatDania who brings a playful and heartfelt touch to shared experience. In support of the local art scene, Sunway Malls also collaborated with her to create an exclusive array of Manis Raya Packets, featuring beloved kuihs that bring people together during Raya.

“The excitement continues beyond the festivities! Shoppers at any Sunway Malls (except Sunway Giza and Sunway Citrine Hub) can earn entries into the EIDisi Lucky Draw when they meet the EIDisi Redemptions criteria. With every eligible spend, patrons stand a chance to drive home a brand-new car, the Proton e.MAS 7 Prime, Mitsubishi Xpander Base, or Proton S70 Premium (terms and conditions apply). This thrilling opportunity makes the Raya celebration even sweeter, adding an extra touch of joy and anticipation for all shoppers.” Guests at the launch were treated to a dynamic lineup of performances and activities, ensuring a truly immersive experience. The Ketipak Ketipung dance performance mesmerized the audience with its seamless blend of traditional rhythms and contemporary influences.