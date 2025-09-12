Taylor’s University awarded prestigious Self-Accreditation Status from MQA

Taylor’s University receives the official Self-Accreditation Status certificate from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, a recognition endorsed by the Ministry of Higher Education. This status is awarded only to universities with strong and reliable internal quality assurance systems. [from left to right] Yang Mulia Ungku Nazli Ungku Ismail, Registrar of Taylor’s University, Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Professor Dr. Mohammad Shatar Bin Sabran, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Qualifications Agency, Yang Berbahagia Datuk Technologist. Dr. Mohd Nor Azman bin Hassan, Deputy Secretary-General (Management and Development) of Ministry of Higher Education, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University, Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group, Yang Berbahagia Academician Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Dr Syed Jalaludin Syed Salim, Chancellor of Taylor’s University and Abby Lew Tong, Director of Taylor’s Education Group.

“I congratulate Taylor’s University on being awarded the Self-Accreditation Status, a recognition that reflects the Government’s trust in the university’s ability to uphold the highest standards of academic quality and governance. This milestone is not only a testament to Taylor’s University’s strong internal quality assurance system, but also a reflection of its proven track record in producing graduates who are globally competitive, future-ready, and committed to contributing to society. I am confident that Taylor’s University will continue to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for world-class education,” said YB Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia. The conferment of Self-Accreditation Status represents the Government’s highest trust in Taylor’s University’s robust internal quality assurance system and proven record of academic excellence. Only 20 institutions in Malaysia hold this prestigious status, positioning Taylor’s among the elite and enhancing global confidence in the quality and employability of its graduates. The milestone also follows Taylor’s #253 global ranking in the QS World University Rankings 2026, making it one of the top-ranked private universities in Southeast Asia.