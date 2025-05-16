Industry partners, Advance Retro Solution (ARS) Sdn Bhd first from left, Alphaswift Industries Sdn Bhd third from left, Controller Area Network Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd first from right, and Hirose Electric Malaysia Sdn Bhd second from right, together with Mechatronics programme academics commemorate the launch in a group photo.

TAYLOR’S UNIVERSITY has introduced Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours, aligning with the nation’s Industry 4.0 policy. The programme highlights advancements across 12 key industries and prepares graduates with the essential skills to lead the sector. The programme is the first to offer specialised tracks in Robotics Systems and Artificial Intelligence (AI), aligning with Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 policy. It also features a comprehensive curriculum that meets the highest international standards, accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC). Upon completion, graduates are eligible to register with the Board of Engineers Malaysia, a signatory to the Washington Accord, and pursue careers as professional engineers.

“With the global mechatronics market projected to reach US$2.25 (RM9.65) billion by 2031, this programme equips our students not just to meet the demand for job-ready engineers, but to be strategically poised to shape the future of technological innovations driving Industry 4.0 globally. “The programme places Taylor’s students at the heart of innovation,” said Professor Ts Dr Sim Yee Wai, Acting Executive Dean of the Faculty of Innovation and Technology, Taylor’s University. Sim also emphasised that the programme aims to develop engineers who will define the future of technology. “By blending critical thinking, innovation, and hands-on experience, we are empowering students to lead advances in robotics, automation, and AI. Our graduates will not just adapt to change – they will drive it, accelerating Malaysia’s transformation into a digital-first nation,” he added.