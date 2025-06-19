Taylor’s University has once again strengthened its global standing, securing the 253rd spot in the QS World University Rankings 2026. This milestone reaffirms Taylor’s as the top-ranked non-government-linked private university in Southeast Asia, and among the top 1% of universities worldwide.

One of the university’s standout achievements is its 92nd place globally for employer reputation, making it the highest-ranked private institution in Southeast Asia in this indicator. This aligns with findings from the Ministry of Higher Education’s 2024 Graduate Tracer Study, which reported a 99.5% employability rate for Taylor’s graduates—well above the national average of 92.5%.

Taylor’s also ranks 34th globally for its international student population, reflecting its success in cultivating a globally diverse and inclusive learning environment.

“As a modern progressive institution, we are committed to building world-class education driven by innovation and real-world impact. We are growing our student community, investing in staff, and advancing capabilities to address global challenges through industry partnerships, AI-powered learning, and purpose-driven innovation. In line with our aspirations to facilitate nation-building efforts, we aim to empower students to reach their full potential, align research with national priorities, and foster local and global partnerships that drive meaningful change. In doing so, we support Malaysia’s efforts to develop talent and strengthen its position as an education hub in the region,” said Professor Barry Winn, Vice-Chancellor and President of Taylor’s University.

With this latest global recognition, Taylor’s continues to push boundaries in shaping talent for Malaysia and beyond, supporting national goals while staying globally competitive.