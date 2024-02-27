The importance of healthy milk formulas for young toddlers and children

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Oral Health Survey in 2023 revealed that close to 75% of preschool children had bleeding gums and rotting teeth, causing alarm for many parents. One parent took to TikTok to express her unhappiness and disappointment (@Tomyamfloat), while aiming to create awareness, as her daughter Chempaka Aulia, had 20 of her baby teeth extracted due to tooth decay.

Azmi Zainal, CEO of Farm Fresh Berhad also commented on this issue of milk and how important it was for the health and wellbeing of young toddlers and children to consume the right milk product. Azmi highlighted that the milk product should not contain any added chemicals, especially sugars as it would affect their long term health of the toddler and child, especially gums and teeth.

There are allegations that current milk products sold do not meet the standards required.

Chempaka Aulia’s mother in her TikTok posting alleged the main cause, which caused the deteriorating condition of her daughter’s teeth was the additives found in bottled and milk formula. These additives could be synthetic in nature unlike natural vitamins found in milk and milk related products.

Medical experts advise that for optimal nutrition, parents should look at the formulations and labels found in bottled and milk products, to ensure they do not contain any chemicals or additives that might prove harmful to the overall health of the child.

It was in the best interest of the child for the parent to seek advice from a doctor or paediatrician before choosing the milk product.