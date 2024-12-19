$!The Mills Fabrica Hosts its First InnoWelltors’ Day in Partnership with Swiss Sportswear Brand On, Championing Wellness in Hong Kong’s Startup Community

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The Mills Fabrica hosted its first-ever InnoWelltors’ Day on 6 December, an initiative dedicated to promoting mental and physical wellbeing among startup founders. Recognising the increasing pressures faced by founders, the event united mission-aligned partners for vital discussions on supporting entrepreneurs to thrive personally and professionally.

Under the theme “The NATURE Within”, the event welcomed entrepreneurs from the sustainability, green tech, and food industries, offering them a refreshing moment to prioritise self-care amid their demanding journeys. Aimed at serving as a reminder to prioritise holistic wellbeing for sustained success, the event featured a lineup of experiences curated in partnership with wellness and lifestyle brands — all designed to empower founders with the tools and mindset to integrate wellness into their entrepreneurial journey, an aspect that is not emphasised enough in Hong Kong.

“Having incubated and invested in 35 companies and supported hundreds of startups across the U.S., E.U., and Asia in the past six years, The Mills Fabrica has always championed a comprehensive approach to backing startups, whether through funding, incubation support, networking opportunities, or access to facilities. It is naturally aligned for us to extend this to include entrepreneurs’ overall wellbeing.

It was inspiring to see the startup ecosystem, wellness and lifestyle enthusiasts, and industry leaders converge in celebration of the importance of balancing mindfulness and health with demands of everyday life. This event addresses the vital need to prioritise the wellbeing of our entrepreneurs, reaffirming The Mills Fabrica’s belief in providing full support to the startup community,“ says Cintia Nunes, General Manager and Head of Asia, The Mills Fabrica.

Bringing wellness into the spotlight as part of the innovation journey

Recognising that wellness is not one-size-fits-all, the activities were designed to address both physical and mental wellbeing. Participants were encouraged to share the challenges and emotions they’ve experienced on their entrepreneurial journeys, giving them a safe space to connect with the community.