PASIR MAS: The recent shooting and explosion in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat province, southern Thailand, have significantly impacted cross-border movement, particularly at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang here.

A Bernama survey found that since yesterday, there has been a decline in the movement of people and trade activities, affecting the local economy.

Local resident Mohsein Karim, 53, said that while the border area appears calmer now after the March 8 attack, people remain cautious and hope for the situation to improve with cooperation from Malaysian and Thai authorities to ensure security.

“Since the incident, almost no Malaysian tourists have entered Thailand. Those crossing now are mostly Thai nationals returning home.

“I’m not sure of the exact reason for the decline, but the recent explosion and gunfire have clearly had a major impact on border residents,“ said Mohsein, who works as a motorcycle taxi rider and has seen his income affected.

ALSO READ: Sungai Golok blast: GOF on alert to block suspects from entering Malaysia

Meanwhile, a Thai national, Mairina Ayohsea, 22, said bomb explosions are not uncommon, especially during Ramadan.

A resident of Yala, she said her district also experienced a similar attack which claimed three lives, a day after the Sungai Golok incident.

“As a citizen of Thailand’s southern region, I always pray for lasting peace.

“We can no longer bear the bombings and shootings that indiscriminately harm innocent people,“ said Mairina, who is considering seeking employment in Kelantan.

Thai police reported that an explosion occurred at a security post outside the Sungai Golok District Office, followed by gunfire from a group of assailants, killing two Thai security personnel and injuring eight others.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has advised Malaysians to postpone non-essential travel to Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani, while those currently in these areas are urged to exercise caution.