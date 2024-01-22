$!‘The Silk Story’ CNY campaign by The Exchange TRX

Celebrating Year of the Dragon by honouring cultural and historical significance of silk

From left: (L-R) The Exchange TRX general manager Trevor Hill, head of marketing Jessica Leong and Wilson during the “The Silk Story” launch last week and is currently running until Feb 18.

IN conjunction with the Year of the Dragon, The Exchange TRX’s Lunar New Year campaign brings to life “The Silk Story” – a prized material that was once a catalyst for the trading of commodities, culture and knowledge between the East and West. The Silk Story has transformed The Exchange TRX into a living canvas, inviting guests to explore the significance of silk and its role in binding different communities together from now to Feb 18. The Exchange TRX project director and Lendlease Malaysia head of retail Mitch Wilson said: “As the social heart of KL’s newest international financial district, The Exchange TRX hopes to bring local and international communities together, replaying the role silk had in cementing the prominence of Chinese culture internationally. “Just as how TRX City Park showcases the biodiversity of Malaysia, The Exchange TRX will highlight the culture, heritage, and core ideas of what make this country so unique. As a beacon of cultural diversity, The Exchange TRX honours the traditions of multi-cultural Malaysia by creating campaigns that forge a unified community experience and celebrates our collective heritage.”

The Exchange TRX now boasts “a spectacle of festive delights”, featuring captivating decorations from an intricately-crafted giant revolving silk lantern with a mythical dragon flying through, to ornately decorated pop-ups and a magnificent animated dragon intertwined with silk that will run the length of the three-storey flat iron screen. Interactive experiences such as Lunar New Year craft workshops will also allow guests to engage with the rich and tactile nature of silk in a hands-on way, fostering the sharing of skills and knowledge to strengthen community bonds and preserve cultural traditions. There will also be performances held on weekends: from an Oriental music ensemble, traditional dragon and acrobatic lion dances, silk dances as well as a Lunar New Year performance by Taylor’s International School.

As part of this auspicious celebration, The Exchange TRX will be joining hands with its retailers on initiatives that positively impact the community. Teaming up with UNIQLO, the retail and lifestyle hub will donate T-shirts from the brand’s latest Lunar New Year UTme! collection to 50 children, with each child receiving a uniquely customised T-shirt based on their zodiac sign. The Exchange TRX will also collaborate with upscale supermarket, Mercato, to provide Lunar New Year goodies for 100 families with the Suriana Welfare Society Malaysia. Throughout the campaign period, guests who spend RM388 in a single receipt will receive an exclusive, intricately designed angpow packet set.