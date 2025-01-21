KUALA LUMPUR: As a maritime nation with a 4,600-kilometre coastline, Malaysia has significant potential to become a leading player in the shipbuilding, ship repair and marine technology sectors, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, said this field requires an enhanced TVET agenda to produce a skilled workforce capable of meeting industry demands and supporting the development of the nation’s maritime infrastructure.

“This approach will also create more high-value job opportunities and strengthen Malaysia’s role in the regional maritime industry.

“Insya-Allah, we will strive to realise this,“ he said.