$!Tenaga Nasional school-centric initiatives to support B40

UNDERPRIVILEGED families in Malaysia, especially those from the low-income (B40) groups, face significant challenges in preparing their children for school. The financial burden of school supplies – uniforms, shoes and educational materials – places immense strain on many households, making it difficult for their children to fully engage in their education. These challenges not only affect the students’ participation in the learning process but can also lead to feelings of exclusion and lowered self-esteem. Recognising these struggles, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has committed itself to supporting these communities through three key initiatives: the Pintar School Adoption Programme, Trust School Programme and Ceria Ke Sekolah. The initiatives are part of TNB’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and education, aiming to bridge the educational gap for underprivileged students across Malaysia. Pintar School Adoption Programme Launched in 2007, the programme is an initiative by Khazanah Nasional and focuses on improving access to quality education for students in rural and underserved areas. Through the adoption of schools, TNB says it has enhanced the educational experience of students from 66 primary schools across Malaysia, benefitting nearly 4,088 students. “The programme provides academic support, motivational camps, sports training and leadership development. Between 2017 and 2019, we saw 10% of students involved in the programme achieve excellent results in the UPSR exams, with several schools recognised as high-performance or cluster schools.

“Over the past 18 years, we have spent RM7.68 million to support these initiatives, further strengthening our commitment to nurturing young talent. These efforts continue to reflect our commitment to improving the educational landscape, especially in rural areas,” says the company. It added that the Pintar School Adoption Programme aligns itself with the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013-2025, ensuring that the activities designed are relevant and supportive of the nation’s broader educational aspirations. This plan sets the groundwork for comprehensive improvements in the Malaysian education system, and TNB’s initiatives focus on nurturing students who can contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s future. Trust School Programme The Trust School Program (TSP) is an initiative under the collaboration between TNB, the Ministry of Education Malaysia and Yayasan AMIR (YA), aimed at improving the quality of education in national schools in Malaysia. Through the programme, learning levels and academic achievements of students can be enhanced through a comprehensive approach, including professional development for teachers, improvements in school management, and enhancements in the learning environment. It also aims to shape schools as inclusive, dynamic and student-friendly institutions capable of producing competitive individuals. The programme, launched in 2017, is seen as an educational intervention model that can serve as an example for other schools across the country. With the support of TNB and YA, the programme provides a more inclusive and quality education that not only benefits students but also contributes to the country’s education progress in the long term. “As an esteemed contributor to TSP for the years 2017 to 2021, we have sponsored RM32 million (RM6.4 million annually). A total of eight schools in the area of Klang, Manjung, Jeli and Dungun have benefited, leading to significant improvements in educational outcomes and community engagement,” says TNB.

Ceria Ke Sekolah Ceria Ke Sekolah addresses the financial burden of school preparation for B40 families, says TNB. Originally launched as the “Back to School” programme, Ceria Ke Sekolah has evolved into a crucial initiative that provides school supplies, such as uniforms, shoes and stationery, to tens of thousands of students each year. “From 2013 to 2023, we supported 74,615 families in 475 locations across the country including Sabah and Sarawak through this RM12 million initiative. The programme has played a critical role in ensuring that children from underprivileged backgrounds are equipped with the essentials they need to start their school year with confidence,” says TNB. “For 2024, we have allocated RM700,000 to support 4,950 students across the nation, ensuring they have the necessary supplies. This year alone, students in 44 locations across Peninsular Malaysia have benefitted from the initiative. The reach of this programme spans both rural and urban areas, providing vital resources to students and relieving their families of the financial strain that comes with preparing for a new school year.”