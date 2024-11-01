$!Unleash your inner courage and cheers to a bolder tomorrow with Tiger Beer

Tiger ushers in the Year of the Dragon with an abundance of promotions, interactive games, a clothing collaboration and unique in-mall experiences for CNY 2024. Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time for celebration, prosperity, and happiness as people gather with friends to usher in the year with renewed hope and energy. Tiger Beer brings “Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow” campaign, urging Malaysians to prepare for a bolder tomorrow, with the formidable force of the Tiger and the Dragon behind them. As Malaysians make their way to their favourite malls to purchase gifts for their loved ones, they can usher in a bolder tomorrow with Tiger!

What better way to unlock a “Bolder Tomorrow” than through Instagram and use @TigerBeerMY‘s Instagram filter to scan any Tiger logo physically or digitally to generate your own CNY blessings for friends and family. When sharing your blessings on Instagram stories, be sure to mention your biggest goal for 2024.

Winners of the ‘Bolder Tomorrow’ Instagram contest will receive merchandise from the Tiger Beer x Against Lab Year of the Dragon collection, which blends Tiger’s heritage with Against Lab’s contemporary heritage, shaping a bolder tomorrow in fashion. The collection, made up of 5 pieces, will be sold exclusively at in-mall experiences and online on againstlab.com For Tiger attendees who want to celebrate “Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow”, there will be in-mall experiences happening at Sunway Velocity Mall in Klang Valley from Jan 11 to Jan 28, Gurney Plaza in Penang from Jan 24 to Feb 12, and Ipoh Parade, from Jan 23 to 9 Feb. At these in-mall experiences, attendees can participate in games and activities and stand to win exciting Tiger merchandise. There is also the Tiger CNY personalized gift wrap for friends and family. Tiger Beer has kicked off the CNY festivities with a series of exciting promotions organized from now till Feb 24, which brings exciting promotions and in-store activations for consumers nationwide. Be entitled to a La Gourmet Multi Electric Grill & Hotspot or a Tiger CNY Reunion Dish Plate Set when you buy Tiger Beer and other participating brands in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Collect limited edition Tiger CNY bottle caps in coffee shops and food courts and win RM 8,888 cash prize, Tiger Mahjong Set or a Tiger CNY Reunion Dish Plate Set.



