$!VANZO smart car diffuser launched

SOUTHEAST Asian fragrance brand VANZO has unveiled its latest innovation, the VANZO Smart Car Diffuser – a “state-of-the-art solution blending advanced technology with exquisite fragrance artistry, designed to transform every drive into a refined and refreshing experience”. The company says that the VANZO Smart Car Diffuser “sets a new standard” in car fragrance, delivering a long-lasting, luxurious scent for up to 100 days. “With just a two-hour charge, it provides 30 hours of continuous fragrance without the need for frequent refills. Free from harmful substances like alcohol, formaldehyde and toluene, it creates a healthier in-car atmosphere, offering both value and longevity,” it says.

The diffuser offers three customisable misting modes – Quick Refresh, Balanced Aroma and Subtle Fragrance – ensuring a personalised experience to suit every preference. “Tailor your scent experience with three versatile modes,” the company refers to the following: - Quick Refresh: One spray/min (1.5s) for a burst of energy. - Balanced Aroma: 1 spray/2 min (3s) for gentle relaxation. - Subtle Fragrance: 1 spray/3 min (3s) for soft elegance.

“Celebrity power couple Hairul Azreen and Hanis Zalikha have already embraced the product, praising its smart features and elegant design. The VANZO Smart Car Diffuser is designed for those who appreciate quality and simplicity in their daily lives,” says VANZO executive director Michael Tan. “At VANZO, we are committed to revolutionising the way people experience fragrance in their vehicles. Our Smart Car Diffuser is not just a fragrance device – it’s a smart companion that effortlessly enhances the driving experience, combining style, convenience, and advanced features for the modern driver.” The VANZO Smart Car Diffuser is packed with innovative, cutting-edge features that redefine car fragrance technology, such as: - Smart vibration sensing (automatic ON and OFF): Automatically activates and deactivates with your car’s movement, providing a truly hands-free experience. - Long-lasting fragrance: Enjoy up to 100 days of continuous fragrance with refill packs designed for convenience and extended use. - Efficient battery life: Just two hours of charging delivers up to 30 hours of uninterrupted fragrance.