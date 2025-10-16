$!Vivo celebrates 30 years with launch of first mixed reality headset — Coming soon to Malaysia

VIVO marked its 30th anniversary by unveiling its first mixed reality (MR) headset, the vivo Vision Discovery Edition, at the vivo Vision Launch Event & Imaging Grand Ceremony, signalling the brand’s major leap into spatial computing and immersive technology.
Developed over four years, the headset integrates vivo’s strengths in imaging, sensors, and display innovation to deliver a lightweight yet powerful MR experience.
Weighing just 398g and 26% smaller than the industry average, the device is ergonomically designed for comfort, featuring multiple light seal and foam padding options for extended wear.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2+ Gen 2 platform, it offers up to 2.5 times more GPU performance and eight times higher AI efficiency than its predecessor, enabling high-speed rendering for immersive entertainment, gaming, and productivity.
Running on OriginOS Vision, users can seamlessly navigate panoramic media experiences — from live sports and e-sports in split-screen view to a virtual 120-foot cinema screen.
Now available for preview at selected vivo Concept Stores across Malaysia, the vivo Vision Discovery Edition marks a major milestone for the company — positioning vivo as the first Chinese smartphone maker to develop an MR device, and expanding the OriginOS Vision ecosystem beyond mobile devices into the next frontier of digital living.