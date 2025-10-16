$!Vivo celebrates 30 years with launch of first mixed reality headset — Coming soon to Malaysia

VIVO marked its 30th anniversary by unveiling its first mixed reality (MR) headset, the vivo Vision Discovery Edition, at the vivo Vision Launch Event & Imaging Grand Ceremony, signalling the brand’s major leap into spatial computing and immersive technology.

Developed over four years, the headset integrates vivo’s strengths in imaging, sensors, and display innovation to deliver a lightweight yet powerful MR experience.

Weighing just 398g and 26% smaller than the industry average, the device is ergonomically designed for comfort, featuring multiple light seal and foam padding options for extended wear.