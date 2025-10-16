GreenPan launches Thermolon 9G PFAS-free coating in Malaysia

GLOBAL cookware innovator GreenPan has launched its most advanced ceramic non-stick coating to date, Thermolon™ 9G, marking a significant milestone in safe and sustainable cooking technology.

The unveiling took place in Kuala Lumpur on October 7, 2025, bringing together culinary enthusiasts, media representatives, and industry partners to witness the next generation of PFAS-free cookware innovation.

A Decade of Innovation

Since its establishment in 2007, GreenPan has pioneered healthy cooking solutions by developing Thermolon™, a safe alternative to traditional non-stick coatings that often contain harmful chemicals such as PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) comprise over 10,000 man-made chemicals known for their water, dirt, and oil-repellent properties. These substances have raised significant health and environmental concerns, particularly in cookware applications.

Revolutionary Technology

Thermolon™ is manufactured from a sand derivative and infused with diamond particle layers to enhance heat conductivity and durability. The coating’s unique composition ensures no toxic fumes are released, even when accidentally overheated.

The latest iteration, Thermolon™ 9G, represents a quantum leap in ceramic non-stick technology, offering ten times greater longevity compared to the original Thermolon™ coating.

Uncompromising Safety Standards

GreenPan’s Thermolon™ 9G meets stringent international food contact safety standards, including:

FDA 21 CFR 175.300

EU Framework Regulation 1935/2004/EC

LFGB Sections 30 & 31

Notably, Thermolon™ remains the only ceramic non-stick coating to receive NSF/ANSI 51 certification, which requires rigorous toxicological assessments and manufacturing facility audits.

Engineering Excellence

The Cookware Company has mastered the integration of additional coating layers, fusing them for optimal non-stick performance and exceptional durability. Through an optimized formula and refined application process, all while maintaining complete production control, Thermolon™ 9G achieves top-tier quality standards.

This meticulous engineering approach combines exceptional resistance to wear and abrasion, designed specifically for modern consumers who demand both performance and safety.

Market Leadership

“In a market filled with confusing labels and claims, GreenPan is committed to delivering peace of mind to consumers,“ the company stated, emphasizing its dedication to producing the highest quality products.

With Thermolon™ 9G, GreenPan continues to redefine cookware innovation, delivering unmatched durability, longevity, and safety while adhering to the highest international standards.

The launch reinforces GreenPan’s position as a game-changer in the cookware industry, setting new benchmarks for PFAS-free ceramic non-stick technology and shaping the future of safe cooking solutions.

Availability

GreenPan’s Thermolon™ 9G coating is now available in Malaysia across various cookware collections, offering consumers access to cutting-edge cooking technology that prioritizes health, performance, and environmental responsibility.