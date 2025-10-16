Nepal appeal to FIFA to overturn Malaysia defeat over player bans

NEPAL have formally appealed to FIFA to overturn their 2-0 defeat to Malaysia in 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers played in March.

The Nepal Football Association claims Malaysia fielded an ineligible player during the match.

FIFA recently banned seven foreign-born Malaysian players for one year and fined the Football Association of Malaysia $440,000.

The world governing body stated the players had submitted forged ancestry documents to gain eligibility.

Hector Hevel, one of the seven banned players, scored Malaysia’s opening goal in the Johor match.

All Nepal Football Association CEO Indra Man Tuladhar confirmed they have contacted FIFA regarding the ineligible player.

“We have reached out regarding an ineligible player in the match,” Tuladhar told AFP.

“Thus the result has to be overturned.”

FIFA accused the Malaysian FA of submitting doctored or false documents claiming the players had Malaysian ancestry.

The Football Association of Malaysia denied knowingly committing any wrongdoing.

FIFA’s investigation concluded none of the seven players had a parent or grandparent born in Malaysia.

All seven banned players also featured in Malaysia’s 4-0 Asian Cup qualifying victory against Vietnam in June.

Nepal currently sit bottom of Asian Cup qualifying Group F with zero points from four matches.

Malaysia lead the group with 12 points while Vietnam are second with nine points.

Laos occupy third position in the group with three points. – AFP