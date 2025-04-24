Get ready, Malaysia! vivo V50 Lite is coming your way— packed with a 6500mAh vivo BlueVolt battery, 90W FlashCharge, and vivo’s very own flagship-level battery innovations, all wrapped in a super slim 7.79mm body, you can look forward to power, performance, and style.

Power That Lasts, Technology That Leads

Battery life remains one of the top reasons users upgrade their smartphones — and with vivo V50 Lite’s massive 6500mAh vivo BlueVolt battery and 90W FlashCharge, users can charge up to 20% in just 7.5 minutes and reach full charge in under an hour.

The device also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power up other devices like earbuds or even a friend’s phone when needed — making it easy to charge once, stay powered for days, no matter what the day throws your way.

vivo has packed the vivo V50 Lite with proprietary technology that redefines what battery performance means. Its dual-layer graphite structure boosts thermal conductivity and energy efficiency, acting like a turbocharger and fuel tank rolled into one. This is paired with advanced cold-pressing technology that compresses battery electrodes three times to increase storage density without increasing bulk — allowing vivo to fit a 6500mAh vivo BlueVolt battery in a body that is just 7.79mm thick.

Meanwhile, 3D micron-level laser etching optimizes the battery’s internal ion flow for faster, more stable charging. Features like Super Battery Saver ensure essential functions stay running even at 1% battery, while AI Sleep Mode protects long-term battery health by adapting to user habits. Tested in extreme temperatures from -20°C to 50°C, the vivo V50 Lite is engineered for dependable power — anytime, anywhere.

Style Meets Substance

Sleek, slim, and striking — the vivo V50 Lite proves you don’t have to compromise style for performance. With an ultra-thin 7.79mm frame, 2.5D flat screen, and high-gloss frame, the device is designed to stand out with immersive style. It also features a 6.77-inch P-OLED eye comfort display with a 94.2% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels for a truly immersive experience.

● Titanium Gold, which blends tech elegance with warm sophistication.

● Phantom Black, which adds a cosmic vibe with subtle purple undertones.

● Fantasy Purple, a dreamy pink-purple gradient reminiscent of twilight skies.

Get Hyped with the #BlueVoltBatteryMissionMY TikTok Challenge

To celebrate the upcoming launch, vivo Malaysia is calling on all creators to take part in the #BlueVoltBatteryMissionMY TikTok Challenge. Running from 1 to May 18 2025, users can post their videos featuring the vivo V50 Lite’s unique battery capabilities for a chance to win exclusive merchandise, and even a brand new vivo V50 Lite! It’s time to show how far a single charge can really take you.

Malaysia, are you ready for the ultimate power experience? The vivo V50 Lite is coming soon — and it’s built to go the distance with you.

Stay tuned and follow vivo Malaysia on social media for the latest updates.

Official Website: https://www.vivo.com/my

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivoMalaysia/