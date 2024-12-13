2NE1 to perform in Malaysia after 10 years

K-POP group 2NE1 is returning to Malaysia after a decade and is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 1 next year as part of its 2024-25 2NE1 Asia Tour (Welcome Back).

The group is performing at the National Hockey Stadium at 8pm, marking its first Malaysian performance since 2014.

The Queens of K-pop last graced Kuala Lumpur during the All or Nothing World Tour, captivating fans with their talent and empowering messages.

Fans can look forward to witnessing the same energy again as the group recently performed sold-out shows across Asia, including in the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Taipei and Vietnam, proving its enduring popularity throughout the region.

2NE1 is made up of members CL, Bom, Dara and Minzy. The group debuted in 2009, releasing its debut single Fire. This was followed by releases such as I Don’t Care, Can’t Nobody, Go Away, Lonely and I’m the Best, earning them the title of “legendary K-pop girl group”.

The group’s success paved the way as pioneers for South Korean girl groups to conduct a world tour, laying the foundation for K-pop’s expansion of the global base and later becoming the first K-pop artiste to chart on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 chart in the US.

Tickets for the reunion tour will go on sale next Tuesday.