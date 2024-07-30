PROPERTY developer S P Setia Bhd recently celebrated its golden jubilee at the Setia City Convention Centre within the Setia Alam township.

Marking 50 transformative years, the celebration introduces a revitalised commitment under the theme “Shaping Spaces That Shape Us All“, highlighted by the unique Setia Qubies – life-sized cubes symbolising Setia's pledge to craft living spaces that enrich the essence of “Live, Learn, Work, Play” for its customers and the broader community.

Setia CEO Datuk Choong Kai Wai said for 50 years, it has been pioneers in building lively communities, driven by its ‘Live, Learn, Work, Play’ development philosophy.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to these values, aiming to inspire and create spaces that resonate with beauty and purpose. Our initiatives like Setia’s eGreen Living and the innovative Green Switch emphasises our dedication to sustainable living.

“Our purpose to build great communities has driven us for the past 50 years and will remain at the core of everything we do. This milestone gives us the opportunity to show our purchasers Citizen Setia, how much we appreciate their continuous support and trust,” he added.

Commemorating its 50th anniversary, Setia has adopted a fresh approach for its brand rededication. Surrounding its “Shaping Spaces That Shape Us All” theme, the primary focus is on emotive storytelling and highlighting the significance of spaces as key moments in people’s lives.

The campaign showcases that spaces are more than just places — they cultivate experiences and feelings that shape our future.

Setia chief commercial officer Christinne Lim reiterated the need for a cohesive brand narrative that not only reflects the group’s past achievements but also sets a clear and inspiring vision for the future.