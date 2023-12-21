A great performer with very strong built

The Nothing Phone (2) significantly outperforms its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1, and meets nearly all smartphone criteria.

The Phone (2) represents a significant and appealing advancement over its predecessor. –ALL PICS BY NOTHING.

EXACTLY one year following the debut of the revolutionary Nothing Phone (1), a smartphone that redefined mobile technology, the brand has unveiled an impressive and enhanced successor known as Nothing Phone (2). Initially launched in July by the London-based tech company founded by Carl Pei, Phone (2) surpasses its predecessor and fulfils almost all the criteria for an ideal smartphone. While they may seem similar initially, a closer look reveals that Nothing has genuinely enhanced the new device. Now, let’s delve into its long-term aspect

Design and Display The Nothing Phone (2) closely resembles its predecessor, the Phone (1), with a transparent back panel revealing internal components. However, subtle design improvements, such as a slightly curved back for a sleeker feel and better grip set the Phone (2) apart. The device features an aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass on both the front and rear, maintaining consistency with the previous model. With a thickness of 8.6mm and a weight of 201 grams, the Nothing Phone (2) feels somewhat light, sturdy, and relatively large in hand.

Port placement is also unchanged, featuring discreet volume buttons on the left and the power button on the right. The bottom exhibits a well-organized arrangement with a SIM tray, Type-C port, and speaker. Indeed, there are noticeable inspirations from the iPhone model in certain aspects, adding a nice and slick touch to the overall design. The Phone (2) brings in 33 individually addressable LED zones, improving the functionality and integration of the Glyph interface with the design. While there are minor software tweaks to the glyph lights, the hardware remains largely unchanged, except for the addition of an ambient light sensor at the back. So, in terms of design, the rear panel impresses with a neat arrangement and minimal branding, highlighting its industrial design, although it is prone to fingerprints. The brand remains committed to simplicity in colour options, providing choices of White and a new Dark Grey shade with a corresponding dark frame for the Glyphs. Regarding the display, the phone features a larger and brighter OLED panel compared to its predecessor. The display is 6.7 inches in size and has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits when HDR content is being presented. Operating at a 120Hz refresh rate, the screen provides a noticeably more responsive experience.

Performances With the robust performance driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Plus Gen 1, the Phone (2) demonstrates remarkable capability in handling a variety of tasks that a power user might undertake, including gaming, video and photo editing, and extensive multitasking with numerous apps. The user interface consistently delivers a seamless experience, adding to the device’s overall impressive performance. Gaming on the Phone (2) was truly enjoyable. The presence of a dedicated game mode is particularly beneficial for gaming enthusiasts. In the case of action shooting games like Arena Breakout, the performance is remarkably smooth, making it an excellent choice for gaming. Even when the graphics are not set to Ultra—the highest setting—opting for high and super high settings still provides an acceptable, smooth and enjoyable gaming experience. Exploring various games such as PUBG, E-Football, and Mobile Legends, the Phone (2) performs exceptionally well with minimal heat. Without a doubt, the phone is highly suited for gaming, delivering a seamless experience across different gaming titles. In addition, the Phone 2 excels in multimedia performance, attributed to its loud and rich stereo speakers. The display’s support for HDR10+ video playback enhances the viewing experience, providing enjoyable multimedia content consumption. Battery and Charging The device also boasts a really solid performing battery life, lasting almost 48 hours on a full charge. There is a 4,700mAh battery and coupled with the powerful and efficient Snapdragon processor, the phone never gives you any anxiety. Nothing doesn’t provide a charger in the box, like many other companies, but there is support for wireless charging and even reverse wireless charging. Multimedia performance shines on the Phone 2, thanks to its loud and rich stereo speakers. The display supports HDR10+ video playback, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience. System and app performance are consistently excellent, handling everyday tasks and gaming with ease. Games like Fortnite, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City run smoothly, with minimal heating.

Camera The Nothing Phone (2) boasts a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, with a notable enhancement in the form of a Sony IMX890 sensor for the main camera. This upgrade brings improvements in autofocus precision and optical image stabilization, enhancing the overall camera performance. The camera app is feature-rich, offering a variety of modes and functionalities, including a grid system for composition and touch-focus capability. The primary camera excels in capturing images with sharp textures and well-defined objects. The inclusion of Scene Detection occasionally intensifies colours, adding vibrancy to the visuals. Close-up shots showcase excellent detail and a pleasing background blur, while the upgraded sensor significantly improves low-light performance. This enhancement results in brighter landscapes and detailed close-ups even in challenging lighting conditions. While the ultra-wide camera performs decently in well-lit environments, it falls short of matching the exceptional quality delivered by the main camera. The front-facing 32 MP selfie camera performs admirably in daylight and portrait mode, showcasing clear and detailed images. However, it encounters challenges in low-light settings, leading to underexposed images. In terms of video capabilities, the Nothing Phone (2) supports 4K 60fps video recording, Live HDR at 4K 30fps, and various modes such as Action and Night (limited to 1080p 30fps). While the video quality is generally good, some users may notice slight jitter during motion, and there might be instances of colour saturation issues. Overall, the Nothing Phone (2) offers a versatile and capable camera system, excelling in certain aspects while providing a satisfactory performance across various shooting scenarios.