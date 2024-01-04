A nostalgic scent for Hari Raya

BATH & Body Works has unveiled its latest fragrance collection “Chasing Fireflies”, inspired by the heartwarming sight of kids chasing fireflies on warm nights. This new scent aims to bring back cherished memories and evoke the spirit of Hari Raya celebrations.

The “Chasing Fireflies” fragrance combines the fruity notes of golden pear with the floral tones of jasmine blooms, all wrapped up with a touch of illuminated woods. The master perfumers Dave Apel and Carlos Vinals have crafted a unique blend that starts with a bright, joyful burst and ends with a rich, plush finish of musk and wood. The pear captures the playful glow of fireflies, while jasmine adds a touch of elegance and depth.

More than just a fragrance, “Chasing Fireflies” is a tribute to tradition and togetherness. It serves as a bridge to the past, reminding us of the joy, warmth, and love shared during Hari Raya with family and friends. This collection invites you to experience these cherished moments every day, making each spritz a reminder of magical memories.

The “Chasing Fireflies” collection offers a range of 18 products, priced from RM40 to RM320. Each item, from body wash to perfume, allows you to indulge in a ritual of self-care, enveloping you in the comforting embrace of nostalgia and the promise of new beginnings.