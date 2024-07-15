A.R. Rahman wows fans at meet-and-greet session

Over 1,500 fans gathered at the Majestic International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur (KL) last week to catch a glimpse of A.R. Rahman (ARR).
Organised in conjuction with the music composer’s upcoming concert on July 27 at the Bukit Jalill National Stadium, fan club members known as “Rahmaniacs” had began queuing as early as 5pm to get the best vantage spot.
ARR’s massive following can be attributed to the quality of his timeless tunes, which transcend age and borders. This is highlighted by young fans who are as familiar with tunes released before they were even born as they are with tunes from the new blockbuster The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham.
At the meet-and-greet session hosted by Aanantha Rajaram, ARR answered fan queries that were posted online.
Among the questions asked was regarding ARR’s use of multiple instruments in crafting
his music. For instance, ancient Balinese instruments were used to record the score to the film Ponniyin Selvan.
“Every composition has multiple instruments. For me, every instrument and every note is an emotion. It is not about how well you play, even if it is a few notes, (instead) it is about the emotions it gives you biologically, psychologically or spiritually.”
The maestro also said Indian classical music and folk songs are timeless, eternal and have survived for centuries, making it essential for him to respect it as an art form and introduce it to a younger generation.
ARR also spoke about his “unforgettable” experience of meeting the late Michael Jackson at his Los Angeles mansion after the former had won an Oscar in 2009 for Best Original Song for Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire.
He said Jackson spoke about world peace, introduced his children and told him that he danced from his heart.
“Then Jackson suddenly got up and showed his signature dance moves. It was an unforgettable moment.”
On how he envisions artificial intelligence (AI) shaping the future of music composition and performance, he remained optimistic and upbeat, believing the human element cannot be replicated.
ARR said AI data stem from people’s ideas and it combines all these ideas but it does not create something new.
“New things or ideas come from the human brain. Humans will always find a way to beat all these things.
“For example, in theatre, we love to see people in person – acting, singing and even goofing up. That is very human. We appreciate excellence and we also appreciate humanity behind all of this.”
On advice for aspiring composers, he replied: “Do not follow anybody.”
“You have something unique inside you. You have grown up in a different way, your parents are different, your surroundings, tastes and intellectuals are different. Do not be a sheep,
be a tiger.”
The 57-year-old advised them to think about doing something that benefits humanity.
“There are so many different ways to stand out and help.”
On what superpower he would like to have to help him in his studio, he quipped: “Sleep.”
The following day, ARR met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Office. Anwar attended ARR’s concert last year.
During the courtesy visit, ARR expressed his admiration for the rich cultural diversity in Malaysia and its vibrant arts scene. He highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral relations between nations.
ARR also discussed potential collaborations in the fields of music and arts that could further enhance cultural diplomacy between India and Malaysia.
Anwar acknowledged his significant contributions to the global music industry and the well-being of humanity. He praised the musician’s efforts in promoting cultural harmony and his dedication to philanthropic causes through his music.
ARR’s next project is the soundtrack for Thug Life, starring Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan.