A.R. Rahman wows fans at meet-and-greet session

Event was prelude for upcoming Kuala Lumpur concert, featuring popular Indian artistes

ARR entering the venue while fans cheered loudly. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF STAR PLANET

Over 1,500 fans gathered at the Majestic International Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur (KL) last week to catch a glimpse of A.R. Rahman (ARR). Organised in conjuction with the music composer’s upcoming concert on July 27 at the Bukit Jalill National Stadium, fan club members known as “Rahmaniacs” had began queuing as early as 5pm to get the best vantage spot. ARR’s massive following can be attributed to the quality of his timeless tunes, which transcend age and borders. This is highlighted by young fans who are as familiar with tunes released before they were even born as they are with tunes from the new blockbuster The Goat Life or Aadujeevitham. At the meet-and-greet session hosted by Aanantha Rajaram, ARR answered fan queries that were posted online. Among the questions asked was regarding ARR’s use of multiple instruments in crafting

his music. For instance, ancient Balinese instruments were used to record the score to the film Ponniyin Selvan.

“Every composition has multiple instruments. For me, every instrument and every note is an emotion. It is not about how well you play, even if it is a few notes, (instead) it is about the emotions it gives you biologically, psychologically or spiritually.” The maestro also said Indian classical music and folk songs are timeless, eternal and have survived for centuries, making it essential for him to respect it as an art form and introduce it to a younger generation. ARR also spoke about his “unforgettable” experience of meeting the late Michael Jackson at his Los Angeles mansion after the former had won an Oscar in 2009 for Best Original Song for Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire. He said Jackson spoke about world peace, introduced his children and told him that he danced from his heart. “Then Jackson suddenly got up and showed his signature dance moves. It was an unforgettable moment.”

On how he envisions artificial intelligence (AI) shaping the future of music composition and performance, he remained optimistic and upbeat, believing the human element cannot be replicated. ARR said AI data stem from people’s ideas and it combines all these ideas but it does not create something new. “New things or ideas come from the human brain. Humans will always find a way to beat all these things. “For example, in theatre, we love to see people in person – acting, singing and even goofing up. That is very human. We appreciate excellence and we also appreciate humanity behind all of this.” On advice for aspiring composers, he replied: “Do not follow anybody.” “You have something unique inside you. You have grown up in a different way, your parents are different, your surroundings, tastes and intellectuals are different. Do not be a sheep,

be a tiger.”