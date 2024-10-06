A teacher’s tale

DIRECTED by Kyoll Hamzah, Memoir Seorang Guru is a heart-tugging film adaptation of the novel by the late Azizi Abdullah. The story follows Sunan (played by Datuk Rosyam Nor), a retired teacher who vehemently opposes his daughter Kamariah’s (Nabila Huda) aspiration to become a teacher. The narrative unfolds through flashbacks, revealing Sunan’s career as a teacher and his constant internal struggle about whether his dedication to teaching was genuine or merely a fulfilment of his professional duties. His perspective begins to shift when he is transferred to a rural school and brings his young daughter to study there.

Throughout his career, Sunan is known for his high temper and lack of empathy towards his students. His greatest challenge comes when he is assigned to a class preparing for their UPSR exams. Despite his temperament, Sunan deeply desires his students to succeed and works tirelessly to help them achieve good results. The story explores how he gradually builds meaningful relationships with his students, leading to a profound change in his emotions and attitudes. The central question becomes whether he will ultimately support his daughter’s dream of following in his footsteps in becoming a teacher. The film highlights three main students: Alias (Danish Zamri), Mihad (Baqir Jamalullail) and Mat (Hafiy Al Tamis). These young actors deliver outstanding performances, adding depth and power to the story. Their emotional portrayals enhance the film’s impact, and the supporting cast, especially the other students, also contribute significantly to the overall narrative.