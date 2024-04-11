For modern users seeking freedom and flexibility without sacrificing performance, Acer has unveiled its new Swift 14 AI laptop, which packs a punch under its ultra-slim hood.

Combining portability and power, the laptop delivers an impressive 17-hour battery life for all-day productivity, making it an ideal companion for those with on-the-go lifestyle that is particularly bolstered with how the Swift 14 AI is 9.7mm thin and weighs only 1.3kg.

Its slim aluminium chassis packs a vibrant 14-inch Oled Wuxga panel covered 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut that displays stunning colour and clarity for work or content consumption.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor with Intel ARC graphics, the Swift 14 AI effortlessly handles multitasking, whether editing videos, working on presentations or streaming content. Its efficient performance is further enhanced by Wi-Fi 7 to deliver users a seamless online experience.

As its name implies, Acer’s latest product comes equipped with a host of AI-enable features, such as the automatic eye contact correction, background noise reduction, improved call quality thanks to Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and PurifiedVoice 2.0 and more.

The laptop’s various AI features work in tandem with Intel’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Users will know when either are in use thanks to the hand AI activity indicator on the touchpad.