For modern users seeking freedom and flexibility without sacrificing performance, Acer has unveiled its new Swift 14 AI laptop, which packs a punch under its ultra-slim hood.
Combining portability and power, the laptop delivers an impressive 17-hour battery life for all-day productivity, making it an ideal companion for those with on-the-go lifestyle that is particularly bolstered with how the Swift 14 AI is 9.7mm thin and weighs only 1.3kg.
Its slim aluminium chassis packs a vibrant 14-inch Oled Wuxga panel covered 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut that displays stunning colour and clarity for work or content consumption.
Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor with Intel ARC graphics, the Swift 14 AI effortlessly handles multitasking, whether editing videos, working on presentations or streaming content. Its efficient performance is further enhanced by Wi-Fi 7 to deliver users a seamless online experience.
As its name implies, Acer’s latest product comes equipped with a host of AI-enable features, such as the automatic eye contact correction, background noise reduction, improved call quality thanks to Acer PurifiedView 2.0 and PurifiedVoice 2.0 and more.
The laptop’s various AI features work in tandem with Intel’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Users will know when either are in use thanks to the hand AI activity indicator on the touchpad.
Tools that elevate efficiency
With one press of the AcerSense key, users can instantly access key performance metrics, monitor battery levels, shift between performance modes and fine-tune settings for a more optimised, personal experience.
The immediate security of the laptop is taken care of by Acer’s User Sensing 2.0 feature that automatically locks the Swift 14 AI when users step away from the device and instantly unlocks it when they return. It also incorporates Smart Reminders that activates automatically based on personalised settings such as time for Break and Screen Distance reminder.
When the Acer Swift 14 AI is connected to an external display, the new Multi-Screen Assistance feature tracks the user’s gaze and automatically moves the cursor or application window to the screen they are looking at, enhancing focus and boosting efficiency.
The Acer Swift 14 AI comes pre-installed with a Microsoft Home and Student perpetual licence and a one-year Microsoft Office 365 subscription. The laptop is available in two variants: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.
Both variants have a retail price of RM4,999 and RM4,399. They are available immediately at Acer eStore, Acer official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as Acer-authorised resellers nationwide.
To celebrate the arrival of the Acer Swift 14 AI, Acer is offering a special two-week launch promotion until Nov 12, where every purchase of the Acer Swift 14 AI comes with a free pair of Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Headphones valued at RM299, while stocks last.