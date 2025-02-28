THIS season, action-packed thrillers, political intrigue and adventurous comedies dominate screens, bringing gripping narratives and high-stakes drama. From intense battles against corruption and crime to heroic missions and reality-bending escapades, these new releases promise heart-pounding excitement and unforgettable storytelling.
Reacher
After debuting the official trailer for the third season of Reacher in early January, Prime Video has kicked off the season by releasing the first three episodes last Thursday, with subsequent episodes releasing each Thursday until the season ends on March 27.
Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the new season of the action-packed series will see Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtling himself into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise as he attempts to rescue an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency informant whose time is running out.
There, Reacher finds a world of secrecy and violence as he confronts some unfinished business from his own past.
Along with Ritchson, Maria Sten will also reprise her role as Frances Neagley. New to the third season cast are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart.
Reacher is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
G20
When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed
thrill ride.
Directed by Patricia Riggen, the cast is rounded off with Marsai Martin, Ramon Rodriguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr.
G20 is set for an April 10 release exclusively on Prime Video.
Henry Danger The Movie
Nickelodeon Asia premiered Henry Danger The Movie last Saturday, with an encore the following day.
In a new chapter of the action-comedy franchise, Henry Danger (Jace Norman) meets a superfan – eager to fight crime with Kid Danger – who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper (Sean Ryan Fox) and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.
The movie also stars original show cast members Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen and Frankie Grande as well as new cast member Glee Dango.
Buried Hearts
When a political investigation uncovers corruption and embezzlement at a leading Korean conglomerate, a scheming executive will attempt to curry favour in Buried Hearts, a new political revenge drama recently released on Disney+ Hotstar.
A controversial energy project has brought the multinational Daesan Group into the spotlight. Accused of mismanagement, embezzlement and corruption, with vast amounts of government funding missing, the company finds itself under investigation by Korea’s
National Assembly.
Seeing the investigation as an opportunity to advance his career and one day take control of the company, morally ambiguous Daesan Group executive Seo Dongju (Park Hyungsik) begins bribing, blackmailing and employing other illicit means to save the group and establish himself as an irreplaceable part of the company.
Joining Park as part of the cast are Huh Joonho, Hong Hwayeon and Lee Haeyoung.
Buried Hearts is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.