THIS season, action-packed thrillers, political intrigue and adventurous comedies dominate screens, bringing gripping narratives and high-stakes drama. From intense battles against corruption and crime to heroic missions and reality-bending escapades, these new releases promise heart-pounding excitement and unforgettable storytelling.

Reacher

After debuting the official trailer for the third season of Reacher in early January, Prime Video has kicked off the season by releasing the first three episodes last Thursday, with subsequent episodes releasing each Thursday until the season ends on March 27.

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the new season of the action-packed series will see Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtling himself into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise as he attempts to rescue an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency informant whose time is running out.

There, Reacher finds a world of secrecy and violence as he confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Along with Ritchson, Maria Sten will also reprise her role as Frances Neagley. New to the third season cast are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart.

Reacher is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.